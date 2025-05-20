Liverpool have turned their attention to the transfer market as Arne Slot is prepared to continue with his dominance in England

The Reds are on the verge of signing Jeremie Frimpong, who has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen this season

The Premier League winners are prepared to splash £170 million in securing three additional stars for the upcoming season

English Premier League champions Liverpool are desperate to bolster their squad as head coach Arne Slot is prepared to spend £170 million in securing three additional stars for the upcoming season.

The Reds are close to confirming their first summer signing, with Frimpong expected to finalise his contract in the coming days.

The Bayer Leverkusen star will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who, after falling out of favour, is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the Club World Cup.

Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool celebrating after being named Champions of the Premier League. Photo: Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

A five-year contract has been agreed, and Frimpong is scheduled for a medical in England soon.

Liverpool fans will be excited with the arrival of Frimpong, with the club doing everything possible quickly to secure his signature.

According to The Express, more additions may follow as the Reds look to strengthen their squad for next season’s Premier League title defence.

Below are the latest transfer targets at Anfield.

1. Milos Kerkez

With uncertainty surrounding Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool are eyeing Bournemouth's left-back Milos Kerkez.

Valued at £45m, the left-back is a prime target, and initial talks have reportedly begun.

Liverpool could decide to sell one of their current defenders in order to fund this deal.

2. Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are also in the race for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, who is one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders, per the Daily Star.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also interested in the star, and Liverpool now face stiff competition to meet his £100m valuation.

3. Jorrel Hato

Ajax’s 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato is another potential addition for Liverpool ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

The youngster was spotted at Anfield earlier this season as a guest of Ryan Gravenberch.

Hato has earned praise from former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. His versatility and potential make him an exciting prospect for the Reds.

As Liverpool prepare for the new season, these potential signings mean Arne Slot is determined to maintain the club's Premier League dominance under his watch.

Arne Slot looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. Photo: Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng