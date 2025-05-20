Newcastle legend Alan Shearer expresses interest in the all-English Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21

Both teams have struggled in the Premier League this season, with United in 16th and Spurs in 17th place

Manchester United are currently unbeaten, while Tottenham lost to Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar

Blackburn Rovers legend Alan Shearer believes Tottenham Hotspur will beat Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

The former England international stated that Spurs appear more aggressive and determined to win the title than United.

Both teams struggled in the 2024/25 English Premier League season, with Tottenham finishing 17th and Manchester United 16th after losing a total of 18 matches.

Harry Maguire, Hubert Graczyk and Tyler Fredricson of Manchester United applaud the fans after the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

The 54-year-old noted that Spurs have an edge, having defeated United in all three encounters this season.

The Newcastle legend added that while the match is difficult to predict, he expects the London club to get the job done. He said via Football London:

“This match is pretty impossible to predict when you look at how bad both teams have been.

"Spurs have done really well against Man United this season, so due to their record against them, I’d say Spurs may be slight favourites.”

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur booked their spots in the UEFA Europa League final with dominant semifinal wins, beating Athletic Club 7-1 and Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate, respectively.

Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United looks to control the ball whilst under pressure from Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Shearer says both teams under pressure

UEFA Golden Boot winner Shearer emphasised that both teams will be under pressure in the final.

According to One Football, he pointed out that both clubs are desperate to qualify for the Champions League, but only one can go through.

He also suggested that both squads may need fresh signings following their disappointing EPL campaigns. He said via:

“There are more negatives than positives for both teams when you look at them. I really haven't got a clue what to expect or what teams will turn up.

"It’s a bit of a flip of a coin, and it'll be a disaster for whoever doesn't win.

"Given what's at stake for both clubs, it could have an impact on the game. There's so much riding on both teams, the managers, and the clubs’ short-term futures.

"There's no exaggeration, both teams need an injection of five or six players to try and compete again. That’s why the stakes in this game are enormous.”

Man United to miss UEFA Champions League

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United could still face a UEFA Champions League ban next season because of their co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe also holds a significant stake in Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, which is currently in fourth place and on track to qualify for the elite tournament.

UEFA rules prohibit two clubs under the same ownership from competing in the same European tournament, which could see United blocked if the French side also qualifies.

