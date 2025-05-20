Manchester United players Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leny Yoro have returned to training ahead of the Europa League final

The Red Devils are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao on Wednesday night for the coveted European trophy

The Europa League trophy offers redemption for both English clubs after poor domestic seasons

Manchester United have received a timely lift ahead of their UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, with three key players returning to full training.

Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leny Yoro had been major doubts for the final after missing last Friday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Manchester United players in training ahead of the Europa League final versus Tottenham. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo

Source: Getty Images

However, all three participated fully in Tuesday morning’s session, boosting their chances of featuring in Wednesday night’s showdown in Bilbao, Daily Post reports.

Man United manager Ruben Amorim, who has been under pressure following a difficult league campaign, will be relieved to have more options available.

The Red Devils, currently 16th in the Premier League, are looking to salvage their season by claiming a major European trophy and securing Champions League qualification.

A season to forget for Man United

The Europa League final offers both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur a chance at redemption after an underwhelming domestic campaign.

For Manchester United, captain Harry Maguire insists the stakes are clear as the Red Devils must have to win the Europa League to compensate their supporters after a poor season, BBC reports.

“We’ve let the fans down far too much this season. This is our shot at making it right.”

Despite domestic struggles, Man United have shown grit in Europe. But so have Tottenham, sitting just one place behind Man United in the league.

The Tottenham players arriving in Bilbao for the Europa League final versus Manchester United. Photo by Juanma

Source: Getty Images

Both teams have endured injury-hit, inconsistent campaigns, yet winning the Europa League would turn the narrative around for both English clubs.

For the Red Devils, it could mean a sixth European trophy and a morale-boosting end to a turbulent season.

Tottenham eye end to 17-Year trophy drought

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is under his own pressure in England.

He came with promises of silverware, and Wednesday’s final is his golden opportunity to deliver.

A win over Man United would not only end Tottenham’s 17-year wait for a trophy but also seal a Champions League place, despite their worst domestic campaign in recent memory, Sky Sports reports.

The final, set to kick off at 8:00 PM in Bilbao, promises fireworks. With both clubs eager to write a better ending to a frustrating season, expect a tense, emotionally charged battle.

Man United’s injury boost and Spurs’ hunger for silverware have set the stage for an unforgettable night of European football.

Source: Legit.ng