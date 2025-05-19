Despite a poor Premier League run, Ruben Amorim is determined to win his first title with Manchester United

The Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21

Currently, Manchester United sit in 16th place, while Tottenham are in 17th in the 2024/25 Premier League season

Manchester United secured their place in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final after a dominant 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club in the semifinals.

Despite an early scare at Old Trafford, the Red Devils delivered a commanding second-leg performance to set up a final against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

United also impressed in the quarterfinals, defeating Lyon 7-6 on aggregate, including two crucial goals in extra time. Meanwhile, Spurs defeated Bodø/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League semifinal.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media during a press conference at Carrington Training Ground. Photo by: Matt McNulty.

Amorim eyes Europa title

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is focused on securing the Europa League title.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese coach believes the Red Devils can exploit Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive lapses.

The 40-year-old acknowledged that Spurs will be a tough challenge in the upcoming final on Wednesday. He said via MUTV:

"I think Tottenham are a team who have a lot of intensity.

"They have a really strong identity, they play in the same way, and you can see it. They score a lot of goals but they also suffer because they want to score every time.

"We know Spurs, they know our team, and we also have a strong identity so it is going to be a good game."

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during the Premier League match against West Ham United FC at Old Trafford. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Amorim pays tribute to fans

Ruben Amorim praised Manchester United fans for their unwavering support ahead of the Europa League final against Tottenham.

According to The Mirror, the former Sporting CP coach stated that winning the Europa title would serve as compensation for an underwhelming Premier League season.

He also commended the fans for their belief in the players and coaching staff. He said:

“With our fans, it’s no surprise. They’d swim to Bilbao if needed, even without a ticket. I already know.

“A big thank you for everything they’ve done this season. We’ll do our best to give them something in return.”

“It’s tough. Winning the Europa League isn’t enough for all the support we’ve received this season. But we’re excited for the final, it’s massive for us, and we want to give it to our fans."

Mourinho to replace Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, with current boss Ruben Amorim reportedly ready to resign.

The Portuguese tactician, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has overseen a disappointing run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s recent 2-0 home defeat to West Ham equalled a club record of nine home losses in a single season, piling even more pressure on the embattled Amorim.

