Fenerbahce president Ali Koc claims Victor Osimhen is “too big” for Turkish football after signing for rivals Galatasaray

Koc believes Galatasaray got “lucky” signing the Nigerian striker on loan from Napoli last summer

Osimhen has scored 33 goals this season in all competitions this season and is key to Galatasaray’s title push

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has sparked fresh controversy in the Turkish football scene after claiming that Victor Osimhen is “too big” to be playing in the country’s top flight.

The outspoken club executive did not hold back when asked about the Nigerian striker’s loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli, stating bluntly that the Super Eagles star is "above the level" of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Speaking to TRT Spor, Koc said a player like Osimhen comes once every 40 years as he acknowledges the quality of the Super Eagles striker who has been phenomenal since he arrived in Turkey.

“Osimhen is a special player and a player above Turkey. He is in a different category. He also comes once in 40 years.”

The comment has fueled intense rivalry discussions, especially considering Osimhen’s outstanding performances this season.

According to Transfermarkt, since joining Galatasaray on loan last September, the 26-year-old forward has lit up the league, scoring 33 goals across all competitions and helping push Galatasaray to the top of the Super Lig table.

Galatasaray's 'lucky' move criticised by rivals

Koc didn’t stop at Osimhen’s quality; he also took a dig at how Galatasaray managed to secure the Nigerian on loan.

The Fenerbahce president referred to the deal as a matter of “luck” rather than skilful transfer strategy, subtly suggesting Galatasaray capitalised on timing or circumstance rather than merit, per the Daily Post.

Galatasaray are reportedly eager to make Osimhen’s move permanent, and negotiations with Napoli are expected to resume at the end of the season.

However, Fenerbahce’s top chief clearly believes that Osimhen’s talents would be better showcased in one of Europe’s elite leagues, such as the Premier League, La Liga, or Bundesliga.

Rivalry intensifies as Osimhen shines

Osimhen’s impact has not only made headlines for his goal-scoring prowess but also intensified the fierce rivalry between Istanbul’s top two clubs.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner’s stellar form has been pivotal in Galatasaray’s campaign as they push to win the league and cup double in Turkey.

Osimhen’s potential permanent transfer could tip the balance of power in Turkey in Galatasaray’s favour for seasons to come.

Fenerbahce’s frustration likely stems from watching a world-class talent wear the colours of their bitter rivals.

While Galatasaray fans celebrate every Osimhen goal, Fenerbahce faithful are left wondering how their arch-enemies managed such a high-profile signing.

Manchester United and Juventus have been strongly linked with an interest in Osimhen as Galatasaray battles to make the Nigerian forward’s loan move permanent when the summer transfer window opens.

Galatasaray fan offers kidney to Osimhen

