A passionate Galatasaray fan has offered his kidney to Osimhen in an emotional plea following successful surgery

Osimhen, who joined the Turkish club on loan, has scored 33 goals this season and leads the Turkish League top scorer chart

The Nigerian striker is pushing Galatasaray toward a league title and Turkish Cup glory

Victor Osimhen’s influence at Galatasaray has grown beyond the pitch, as the Nigerian striker continues to capture the hearts of fans, so much so that one has offered him a kidney in a desperate plea for him to stay.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward joined Galatasaray on loan during the summer transfer window and has quickly become the Turkish club’s talisman.

Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul reignited the hopes of Galatasaray fans and elevated the club’s performances, with the Super Eagles star leading the charge toward another Turkish Super Lig title.

The Napoli loanee has scored 24 goals in the league and 33 in all competitions, making him the top scorer in the Turkish League this season, per Transfermarkt.

With five matches remaining, including the all-important Turkish Cup final against Trabzonspor, he could potentially finish the season as a double champion in his first season with the Turkish giants.

Fan proposes mega offer to keep Osimhen

In a stunning show of loyalty, a young Galatasaray fan, recently out of a successful surgery, went viral after offering his kidney to Osimhen.

The video, shared by Le Marca Sports on X (formerly Twitter), shows the supporter making an emotional appeal:

“Take my kidney for Osimhen too. You can live with one kidney.”

The fan’s heartfelt message underlines the emotional bond that has formed between Osimhen and Galatasaray supporters in such a short time.

While clearly symbolic, the gesture reflects the depth of admiration the Nigerian striker has earned during his brief stay in Istanbul.

Will Osimhen stay beyond the season?

Osimhen's current loan deal with Galatasaray does not include an option to make the move to Turkey permanent.

With elite clubs from England like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal reportedly circling, Galatasaray’s chances of keeping him are uncertain.

The Turkish champions must have to raise Osimhen’s release clause of €75 million, as stipulated by Napoli, to stand any chance of keeping the Nigerian forward permanently.

Osimhen’s high wage of €12 million per year is also another stumbling block Galatasaray must navigate if they truly intend on extending the stay of the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner beyond this season.

However, the love from fans, including extraordinary gestures like this, could play a role in persuading the Nigerian striker to consider staying.

For now, Osimhen remains focused on finishing the season strong, helping Galatasaray lift more silverware, and potentially making history as one of the most prolific foreign players to ever grace the Turkish League.

Galatasaray ready to activate Osimhen’s clause

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have been told to exercise caution in their pursuit of Osimhen as paying the €75 million release clause would only be worthwhile on one condition.

Osimhen is nearing the end of his season-long loan spell in Turkey, and as of this moment, he will return to Napoli to re-evaluate his options ahead of a permanent move.

Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has warned Galatasaray not to splash €75 million on signing Osimhen unless there's a guarantee ahead of next season.

