Galatasaray are not giving up on the pursuit of Victor Osimhen despite all indications that he will leave the club

The Super League champions are reportedly ready to trigger his release clause and meet his salary demand

A Turkish football commentator has told the club the only condition that will make the money worth it

Galatasaray have been told to exercise caution in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as paying the €75 million release clause would only be worthy on one condition.

Osimhen is nearing the end of his season-long loan spell in Turkey, and as of this moment, he will return to Napoli to re-evaluate his options ahead of a permanent move.

Galatasaray players celebrate Victor Osimhen's first goal against Sivasspor.

Source: Getty Images

Top European clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, are interested in signing him, and Galatasaray have also expressed interest in him.

Galatasaray warned over Osimhen’s pursuit

Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has warned Galatasaray not to splash €75 million on signing Osimhen unless there's a guarantee ahead of next season.

Toroglu confirmed that the club has successfully sourced the release clause and will give the Super Eagles forward €15 million as salary if he decides to stay.

“Victor Osimhen's money is ready. Galatasaray is keeping that money on the sidelines. If Osimhen stays, they will give him 15 million Euros. Osimhen rightly said, 'Let's wait to qualify for the Champions League,'” he told Sky Spor.

“Morata cannot replace Osimhen. The money Osimhen gets is fair. But if you cannot be successful in the Champions League, do not pay Osimhen 75 million Euros for Osimhen.”

Sinan Engin slams Okan Buruk

Victor Osimhen scored twice during Galatasaray's 4-1 win over Sivasspor, breaking his personal best record for most goals (31) in a single season.

He scored a third goal which was ruled out by VAR, and it could have made him equal Mario Jardel’s record of most goals (34) in a season for Galatasaray.

Okan Buruk joked that he took him off to deny him more history and this has not gone well with Beyaz TV pundit Sinan Engin, who admitted Osimhen impresses him every week.

“Okan Buruk has been unfair to Osimhen. Let Osimhen score 40 goals and break records because Osimhen deserves all the praise. I am tired of praising Osimhen every week,” he said.

“Osimhen's performance destroyed the perception of structure. Does anyone say structure? Osimhen destroyed that too. He said, 'There is no structure, I exist.'”

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 5-1 win over Kayserispor in the Turkish Cup.

Source: Getty Images

The former LOSC Lille forward has time to improve on his personal record and also break Galatasaray’s record. There are five matches left in the season, four in the league and the Turkish Cup final.

The Lions are on course for a league and cup double after Fenerbahce dropped points again in the title race. They will face Trabzonspor in the cup final.

Galatasaray makes new proposal to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray made a new proposal to Victor Osimhen after realising it would be impossible to sign him on a permanent deal from Napoli.

The Turkish champions have reportedly proposed another loan for next season when they will play in the Champions League, after which he can leave the club.

