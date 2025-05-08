Manchester United secured a place in the UEFA Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Athletic Club on Thursday night, May 8

The Red Devils came from behind to defeat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 at Old Trafford, with Mason Mount scoring a brace, including the match-winning goal

United will now aim for their second Europa League title, eight years after their 2017 triumph over Ajax in the final

Substitute Mason Mount inspired Manchester United to beat Athletic Club 4-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday night, May 8.

The Red Devils were 3-0 up after the first leg but conceded a first-half goal.

Brazilian Casemiro and substitute Rasmus Hojlund registered their names in the famous victory against the Spanish club.

Casemiro celebrates after scoring a goal for Manchester United against Athletic Club in the Europa League semifinal. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

First Half: Manchester United 0-1 Athletic

Athletic Club started brightly, putting early pressure on Manchester United’s defense but failed to capitalise on their chances.

Berenguer came close again in the 21st minute, curling a shot toward the far post, only for Andre Onana to make a crucial save.

Manchester United were denied a penalty in the 23rd minute after VAR ruled that Patrick Dorgu went down too easily in the box.

Athletic Bilbao’s persistence paid off when 21-year-old Mikel Jauregizar scored a stunning goal from 25 yards out, leaving Onana with no chance.

United appealed for another penalty in the 41st minute after Mazraoui and Dorgu were brought down in the area, but the referee waved play on.

Second half: Manchester United 4-1

Both teams made triple substitutions in the 63rd minute. For Athletic Club, Ander Olabarrieta, Álvaro De Marcos, and Antonio Prados came on, replacing Oihan Sancet Galarreta, Andoni Gorosabel, and Meite Djalo.

Manchester United responded with their own changes as Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Amad Diallo replaced Manuel Ugarte, Achraf Mazraoui, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Casemiro opened the scoring by guiding the ball past the goalkeeper with his shoulder from a right-wing free-kick.

Mason Mount equalised for the Red Devils in the 72nd minute, losing his marker in the box to finish calmly.

Six minutes later, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro added another, heading in a Bruno Fernandes free-kick to put United ahead.

With five minutes left in regular time, Amad Diallo squared a pass from the right for Rasmus Hojlund, who tapped the ball in.

Mount sealed the win in the 91st minute, capitalizing on a poor clearance from the goalkeeper to complete his brace.

Man United fans react to win against Athletic

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the exceptional performance of the Red Devils in the Europa semifinal. Read them below:

Mohamed K'naan said:

"Even if we are sitting 15th in the PL, we have got a better season than 𝐀𝐑senal."

Taveta Stephen Mutugi wrote:

"Man united cannot waste all the night like Arsenal .....#itcomminghome."

Dane News added:

"As a Manchester United fan, I love to see Arsenal aka Netflix Fc losing; it’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration, and my yearly motivation. Nothing gives me so much joy as to see them suffer."

Black Hami said:

"If you believe that Manchester United will win the Europa, like this."

Sadam Junior wrote:

"Bilbao thinks Manchester is Real Madrid or Barcelona."

Daniel Chukwuemeka Onodugo added:

"Work hard and Arsenal or Work smart and Manchester United."

Amorim reacts to United’s win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruben Amorim was delighted with his team's performance as they are dreaming of the Europa League final and could finish a difficult season strongly.

However, he admitted that his team must not be complacent as Bilbao are capable of pulling off the same thing United did at Old Trafford next week.

There could potentially be an all-English final in the Europa League, with Tottenham Hotspur also inching closer after beating Bodo Glimt 3-1 in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng