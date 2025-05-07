Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is currently heartbroken following his exit from the UEFA Champions League

The 17-year-old failed to score as the Catalans lost 7-6 to Inter Milan in the semifinal of the Champions League played at San Siro on Tuesday night

An angry fan has reacted to the inability of the Spanish international to rescue Barcelona when the club needed his magical touches

Inter Milan produced a dramatic late turnaround to defeat Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night, May 6.

Davide Frattesi scored a crucial goal in the 99th minute of extra time to secure victory for the Italian club.

The three-time European champions will make their second appearance in the final in just three seasons.

Lamine Yamal looks after the UEFA Champions League between Barcelona and Inter Milan. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal is heartbroken

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal delivered an explosive performance in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the San Siro.

According to BBC, the 17-year-old nearly forced the game into penalties in the dying minutes of extra time but was twice denied by superb saves from Yann Sommer.

The Spanish international, who had inspired the Catalans' comeback in the first leg, failed to score in the second leg in Italy.

Yamal, the youngest player to score in a UCL semifinal, expressed his disappointment on his X handle after the match.

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi effectively neutralised the young star, leaving Lamine Yamal frustrated after being repeatedly fouled by the defenders.

Inter Milan 4-3 Barcelona

Inter Milan capitalised on their home advantage, leading 2-0 at halftime with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

In the second half, Barcelona responded quickly, leveling the score within six minutes through Eric Garcia's fine finish and Dani Olmo's header, stunning the San Siro into silence.

Raphinha appeared to have scored the winner for the Blaugrana in the 88th minute, firing a shot into the bottom corner. However, Inter Milan equalized in the 93rd minute through Francesco Acerbi.

The decisive goal came in the 99th minute, with Marcus Thuram showcasing brilliant hold-up play before laying the ball off to Davide Frattesi, who found the net per CNN.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts after the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan. Photo by: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Lamine Yamal's performance

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed his performance. Read them below:

@Football__Tweet wrote:

"This performance from Lamine Yamal has been generational."

"He's so so good."

@NoodleHairCR7 said:

"LAMINE YAMAL BECOMES THE YOUNGEST PLAYER TO LOSE A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 🤯."

"What a talent 👏 👏 👏"

@WelBeast added:

"It doesn’t matter who you support, Lamine Yamal is too good for his age. He’s a generational talent."

@47kasz wrote:

"Hating on Lamine Yamal right now is a waste of time… he’s good."

@FaruqBashar said:

"Go home like Lamine Yamal."

Valentine Chinaka Amaku added:

"Lamine did not Yamal today 🤣.

"Congratulations 🥂 Inter Milan."

Barcelona fans hold Thanksgiving service

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Barcelona fans held a Thanksgiving service at a church on Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the team’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid.

In a Facebook post, the pastor was heard praying in Ghanaian, offering blessings to the fans who brought offerings to the altar.

Following the prayer, the congregation responded with a loud “Amen” and cheered as the fans returned to their seats.

Source: Legit.ng