Manchester United beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at San Mames in the UEFA Europa League semi-final

United are inches away from the final at the same stadium, ahead for the second leg in England

Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts as the Red Devils target finishing their season strongly

Manchester United are one step away from reaching the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final after beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at San Mames in the first leg of the semi-final.

Casemiro opened the scoring, heading home from Manuel Ugarte’s flick after a brilliant work from Harry Maguire, who took on the defender before sending in a cross.

Ruben Amorim squats during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Vivian was sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring chance after pulling back Rasmus Hojlund from a cross, and Bruno Fernandes scored the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

The Portuguese scored his second and United’s third on the stroke of halftime after receiving the ball from Ugarte and fired home from inside the 18-yard box.

Amorim reacts to United’s win

Ruben Amorim was delighted with his team's performance as they are dreaming of the Europa League final and could finish a difficult season strongly.

“I think the result was really good,” he told TNT Sports when asked what pleased him the most about tonight. “But we have to understand the result. At the same time, we struggled a lot in the beginning.

“The goal from Casemiro and the sending off changed the game, but that is a good thing, and with a little bit of luck, we managed to stay in the game. Any game can change with one situation. We had the opportunity to score one more.”

However, he admitted that his team must not be complacent as Bilbao are capable of pulling off the same thing United did at Old Trafford next week.

Bruno Fernandes leads his teammates to applaud the away fans after the win in Bilbao. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

“This is not done, they can do the same thing at Old Trafford because they are really strong, they are really intense, so we need to be prepared,” he added.

There could potentially be an all-English final in the Europa League, with Tottenham Hotspur also inching closer after beating Bodø Glimt 3-1 in London.

If this happens, it will be the first time since the 2019 final that two English teams played the final. Then, Chelsea beat rivals Arsenal 4-1 at the Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

United remain unbeaten in the competition and could become the second team to win it unbeaten after Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

Fans react to Man Utd’s victory

Legit.ng reported about fans' reaction to Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao to take a big step towards reaching the Europa League final.

The delighted fans hailed the Red Devils the best team in the world for the statement win away from home despite their struggles this season domestically.

