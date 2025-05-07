Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League to secure their spot in the final

This year’s Champions League final will take place at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31

Les Parisiens and the Gunners have met seven times, with the English side winning three matches, the French side winning two, and two encounters ending in draws

Arsenal failed to reach the UEFA Champions League final after falling 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, May 7.

A first-half strike from Fabian Ruiz and a composed finish from Achraf Hakimi sealed the win for PSG, sending the French side to their second-ever Champions League final.

Their last appearance was in the 2019/2020 season, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

The match started with high intensity. In the 8th minute, Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial save from Martin Odegaard’s long-range effort following a quick throw-in.

The Italian goalkeeper briefly went down injured but received applause from the home crowd as he returned to his feet.

Three minutes later, Achraf Hakimi broke into Arsenal’s half and attempted to curl a pass across the box, but his delivery was easily collected by David Raya.

In the 16th minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nearly opened the scoring for PSG, but his shot struck the woodwork.

Nuno Mendes picked up the first yellow card of the game after a reckless challenge on Jurrien Timber.

PSG finally found the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Fabian Ruiz capitalised on a poor defensive header from Thomas Partey and drilled a powerful shot past Raya, who had no chance.

Second half drama

Both teams were at their best, but PSG were awarded a penalty after Myles Lewis-Skelly was judged to have handled Achraf Hakimi’s shot. Vítor Machado stepped up to take the spot kick, but his effort was brilliantly saved by David Raya.

PSG eventually doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Achraf Hakimi finished off a well-placed pass from Ousmane Dembele, following a poor challenge by Thomas Partey.

Arsenal pulled one back just four minutes later, as England international Bukayo Saka capitalized on sloppy defending to reduce the deficit in the 76th minute.

Reactions trail Arsenal’s UCL Exit

Football fans have shared their thoughts on Arsenal’s Champions League exit, especially after their impressive performance against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Esther Ukaegbu asked:

"Will anything good come out of this club?"

Oluwaseyi Jonathan wrote:

"Arsenal should forget this season. They should hope for next season as usual."

Balogun Sikiru A said:

"If I heard tirin tirin, it is rain that drops for hypertension fc."

Shaibu Seidu added:

"Arsenal break heart pass woman and money."

Tebo Ho wrote:

"The only comeback Arsenal can make is to come back from France."

FastScore News added:

"The only thing Arsenal will raise is their hands when taking a corner."

Olaleye Gideon said:

"You said you lost the first leg because Thomas Patey wasn't playing, now Thomas Patey is playing and he is actually the one who gave that assist to his opponents.

Why not heading the ball out for a corner kick? Heading it back in the box was his greatest mistake."

