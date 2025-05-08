Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was in goal during Chippa United’s 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday night, May 7

The 28-year-old has faced criticism from Chippa United fans due to a string of unimpressive performances in the Betway Premiership

The former Enyimba shot-stopper also conceded a late goal during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe in March

Stanley Nwabali’s position as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper is under scrutiny following a dip in form in the South African Premier League, just weeks before the Unity Cup in London.

Nwabali has held the number 1 spot since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played a key role in guiding the Super Eagles to the final, ultimately losing to hosts Ivory Coast.

The South Africa-based shot-stopper has been a steady presence between the posts, pushing Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye into backup roles, both of whom have also faced criticism for inconsistent performances.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali celebrates the victory against South Africa at the 2023 AFCON. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali concedes 3 goals against Sundowns

Chippa United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), with Stanley Nwabali in goal.

According to Pan Africa Football, the AFCON silver medallist conceded the first goal in the 29th minute when Iqraam Rayners tapped in from close range following a precise cross by Khuliso Mudau.

Nwabali was at fault for the second goal, misjudging Marcelo Allende’s free kick, which allowed Jayden Adams to volley into an open net.

Substitute Thapelo Maseko sealed the win for Sundowns, calmly slotting home after receiving a pass from Arthur Sales, his first goal in a long spell per Vavel.

Following Nwabali’s recent dip in form, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may step up efforts to secure the services of Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, as both Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho are currently struggling for regular playing time at their respective clubs.

The three-time AFCON champions are set to participate in a four-nation tournament in London later this month, where they will face Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago, per Premium Times.

Stanley Nwabali reacts during Nigeria's match against Guinea-Bissau at the 2023 AFCON. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Chippa fans react to Nwabali’s error

Fans of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) have reacted to the error by Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, which led to Chippa United conceding a second goal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

One fan controversially suggested the mistake was a sign of match-fixing, while another dismissed the claim, pointing out that clubs like Kaizer Chiefs have also been in similar situations recently.

malume_kidz said:

"Then they say Chiefs must sign this goalkeeper Mxm.."

jvnexxist wrote:

"Nwabali never fooled me, I always saw him as a bad keeper."

koenaclery added:

"And in Nigeria, Nwabali is considered a top keeper."

_rotondwa said:

"Nigerians say Nwabali is the best goalkeeper in the continent with such amateur mistakes."

malume_kidz wrote:

"Then they say Chiefs must sign this goalkeeper Mxm.."

nkululekosthenjwa said:

"Match fixing."

yadah_kamo replied:

"Did you say it was match fixing when we lost to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup via a misplaced pass from Suarez?"

nicolusmoitoi added:

"Mxm Chippa should close down and other teams who are just there nje bo Marumo what what."

Chippa United to replace Nwabali

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chippa United are reportedly looking for a replacement for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at the end of the season.

The AFCON silver medallist made four appearances for Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, showcasing his skill and experience.

However, the Nigerian international is yet to receive any offers from clubs outside the South African Premiership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng