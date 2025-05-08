Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 3–1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, securing their place in the final

The Gunners had made headlines in the quarterfinals with a stunning 5–1 aggregate victory over 15-time European champions Real Madrid

Following Arsenal's disappointing performance in Paris on Wednesday night, one disheartened fan has publicly announced he is cutting ties with the club

Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final were ended by Paris Saint-Germain’s second-leg victory on May 7 in the semifinal clash on Wednesday night, May 7.

After a 1-0 first-leg defeat at the Emirates Stadium in London, Mikel Arteta's side traveled to the Parc des Princes needing a comeback. However, PSG secured a 3–1 aggregate win to book their place in this season’s final.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi proved decisive, rendering Bukayo Saka’s consolation strike insufficient to keep Arsenal’s dream alive.

Akinwale bids Arsenal farewell

A devoted Arsenal fan, Akin Akinwale, has announced he is parting ways with the London club following their 2–1 away defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

In a post on X, Akinwale expressed his frustration, stating that he had "wasted" his adult life supporting a team that has yet to win a UEFA Champions League title.

Despite his disappointment, he thanked the club for the memories shared during his years of support. He wrote:

"Former Arsenal Fan [ 2002 - 2025].

"23 yrs of my adult life wasted."

During his time supporting Arsenal, the club won seven FA Cup titles, seven Community Shield trophies, two Premier League titles, and reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2006.

Fans banter Akinwale

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Akin Akinwale's departure from the London-based club. Read more:

@TheoAbuAgada wrote:

"You have not seen anything. Burn your jersey while at it."

@DukeofBourdilon said:

"Maybe when Arsenal change their gun 🔫 direction, then they can tryna win something meaningful in their existence 😎."

@Omo_iyeruOkin added:

"Ehyah but the glory of the latter can be better than the former ke….

"Oluwa, ma fa wa sinu adanwo. No be to be Arsenal fan for 23 years oo🤣🤣."

@rabiusodiq wrote:

"Declan rice post-match interview against PSG 😂😂😂."

@Palipa1 said:

"Baba, go buy TROPHY make you use an hold body. You fit later go Anambra make you go buy HERO for the team."

@tosinoduwole007 added:

"And no European trophy??

"It's high time you left.

"This heartbreak is way too much.

@Oluwamartinz wrote:

"Àgbà, It's definitely a decision you'd forever be proud of.

"I revoked everything Arsenal 2016 for my own sanity and peace of mind.

@BabatopeAb24140 said:

"One of the greatest responsibilities as a parent is to prevent your children from supporting Arsenal😎."

