Philip Agbese commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for rescuing 360 abductees from the Mandara Mountains despite operational and financial challenges

The lawmaker praised Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede and credited military leadership, intelligence gathering and coordination for recent gains

Agbese urged Nigerians to support security agencies and expressed confidence that improved funding would boost ongoing operations nationwide

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for what he described as remarkable achievements in security operations despite limited resources and difficult operating conditions.

The lawmaker's remarks followed the recent rescue of 360 abducted persons by troops of Operation Hadin Kai from the Mandara Mountains in southern Borno state, an area long associated with insurgent activities.

Philip Agbese praises Nigerian troops following the successful rescue of 360 abductees in Borno. Photo: FB/PhilipAgbese

Source: Facebook

Agbese said the operation demonstrated the determination and operational capacity of military personnel engaged in the fight against terrorism and other security threats across the country.

How did troops rescue abductees?

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 9 and made available at Legit.ng, the Benue lawmaker commended members of the Armed Forces for carrying out demanding assignments under challenging circumstances.

According to him, the successful mission in the Mandara Mountains reflects the commitment of security personnel who continue to work to protect lives and restore peace in affected communities.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to demonstrate exceptional courage and professionalism under very difficult circumstances. Despite financial limitations and operational challenges, our troops have remained focused on protecting the nation and defending innocent citizens,” Agbese said.

He described the rescue of hundreds of captives as one of the most notable recent gains in the country's counter-insurgency efforts.

“The recent rescue of 360 abductees from the Mandara Mountains is one of the most significant operations recorded in recent times. It speaks volumes about the dedication of our military personnel and the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign.”

Philip Agbese commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for rescuing 360 Borno abductees. Photo: FB/PhilipAgbese

Source: Twitter

Why did Agbese praise military leadership?

The Labour Party representative for Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, for providing strategic direction to military operations across different regions.

Agbese said the Armed Forces have continued to record progress through improved intelligence gathering, stronger collaboration among security agencies and the commitment of personnel deployed to frontline operations.

He also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu's support for the military, saying government backing has contributed to ongoing efforts to tackle insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality.

What support did lawmaker seek?

Agbese urged Nigerians to support security agencies by sharing useful information and cooperating with authorities in the interest of national security.

He expressed confidence that greater investment in military operations and sustained collaboration among security institutions would strengthen ongoing campaigns against criminal groups.

The lawmaker added that the rescue operation should reassure communities affected by insecurity that efforts are continuing to secure the release of victims and dismantle terrorist networks.

He maintained that the success recorded in the Mandara Mountains demonstrates the Armed Forces' commitment to ensuring citizens are not abandoned in the hands of insurgents and other criminal elements.

Philip Agbese resigns from APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, announced his official defection on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday, March 31.

Source: Legit.ng