Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly invited team captain Ahmed Musa for the upcoming Unity Cup in England this month

Nigeria are currently facing squad selection challenges, with key players such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and five others set to miss the opening game due to club commitments

In the meantime, Chelle has arrived in Cairo to monitor the Flying Eagles, who are competing in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Eric Chelle is expected to face significant challenges as he works to assemble a new Super Eagles squad, comprising players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and foreign-based talents who have pledged their commitment to the national team.

The Malian coach faces a crucial test ahead of the Unity Cup, following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last March.

Chelle is also set to be without about eight players who featured in last month’s double-header qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Photo by: Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria currently sit fourth in CAF World Cup Qualification Group C with seven points.

Chelle Invites Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has extended an invitation to 2013 AFCON winner Ahmed Musa for this month’s Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

The confirmation came via the official X handle of Kano Pillars FC on Monday night, May 5.

Musa, a former Leicester City forward, was initially named in Nigeria’s 39-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers but did not make the final 25-man list.

Now, Chelle has handed the veteran winger a fresh opportunity to prove his value to the national team, both on and off the pitch. The statement read:

"Captain Ahmed Musa is set to lead the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup 4-Nations Tourney from May 26–31, 2025, at Brentford Stadium, London.

"Musa has been in top form for Sai Masu Gida, with 8 goals and 2 assists in the ongoing NPFL25.

"Congrats, Skippo!"

Three-time AFCON winners will face Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago at the four-nation tournament, per VON.

Nigeria's forward Ahmed Musa celebrates his second goal against Argentina during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Photo by: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Tangalashi confirms Musa’s invitation

Kano Pillars’ Media and Communications Director, Isma’eel Abba Tangalashi, has confirmed the invitation of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Tangalashi revealed that the club received official communication from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding Musa’s call-up.

“I can confirm that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) sent Kano Pillars his invitation,” Tangalashi stated.

“The Kano Pillars legend is expected to be part of the team traveling to London.”

Chelle criticised for dropping Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian journalist Joseph Odoekwu stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should have left Ahmed Musa out of the 39-man provisional list released on March 4, rather than including him only to drop him later.

Odoekwu criticised the decision, calling it disrespectful to exclude the team captain from the final 23-man squad.

He emphasised that the 2013 AFCON winner could have shared his wealth of experience with the team and served as a valuable ambassador for the NPFL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng