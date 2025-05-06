Inter Milan will host Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at San Siro tonight, May 6

Both teams delivered an electrifying performance in the first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw

Meanwhile, a fan has made a bold prediction about what will happen to the players and supporters of one team after the final whistle

Barcelona and Inter Milan shared six goals in a thrilling first leg UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday night, April 30th

The Nerazzurri hold a slight advantage after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Catalans in the first leg.

Inter Milan head into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 Serie A victory over Verona, while Barcelona boosted their confidence with a crucial 2-1 away win against relegated Real Valladolid over the weekend.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona's Pedri Lopez fight for a position during the UEFA Champions League semifinal in Spain. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man predicts heartbreak for Barcelona fans

A Somalian man, Ahmed Mohamed Tahliil, has predicted that Inter Milan will defeat Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Responding to a post by football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tahliil claimed that both the players and fans of the Catalan club would be left in tears following the match in Italy.

A devoted Manchester United supporter, he urged fellow football enthusiasts to trust his bold prediction. He wrote:

“Barcelona players and fans will be in tears tonight, believe me.”

Reactions to Tahliil's UCL comments

Fans have been divided over the comments of Ahmed Mohamed Tahliil on Barcelona fans shedding tears.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions.

Edẅin Sananè replied:

"You will be the one in tears tonight".

Mohamed Ismail answered:

"Ahmed Mohamed Tahliil just like real fans and their players 😂."

Abbas Idris Tasiu added:

"The green kit 💚 symbolises glory. Victory is ours tonight, insha Allah."

YA NO replied:

"Ntaganda Pascal you will be in pain when going back to Spain."

Bashir Abubakar Tafida added:

"Ntaganda Pascal you speak like politicians mind you this is football 90 minutes can judge, so no one will mark your words here."

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries scores the third goal against Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Photo by: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Inzaghi declares war on Yamal

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has vowed to neutralise Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in their highly anticipated clash tonight.

According to BarcaBlaugranes, the 49-year-old acknowledged that the Catalan giants are a formidable side, capable of producing surprises at any moment.

The former Lazio manager also noted that Barcelona’s style of play in La Liga differs significantly from their performances in the UEFA competitions. He said via Sempreinter:

“We have to try to keep the ball from getting to Lamine Yamal, but we all know that is impossible.

"We plan to double-mark him, and we’ll try to pay close attention to him.

“Seeing him live, he’s an incredible talent, and very dangerous. His teammates want to give him the ball.

“Barcelona are a strong team. “We’ve seen a lot of video of them. And it will take a great Inter performance.”

Taye Taiwo predicts Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles star Taye Taiwo offered key insights on how Inter Milan can overcome Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

The ex-AC Milan player emphasised the importance of scoring an early goal against the Catalan giants to gain control of the match.

He believes Inter Milan’s defensive line is strong enough to hold off Barcelona’s attacking threats, including the in-form Lamine Yamal.

Source: Legit.ng