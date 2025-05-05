Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, April 30

Denzel Dumfries scored a brace against Barcelona, marking his first goals in 10 matches this season in the Champions League

A former Super Eagles defender has made his prediction when both teams meet at San Siro Stadium in Italy on Tuesday, May 6

Barcelona and Inter Milan delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Estadi Olímpic on April 30.

Inter Milan struck early, opening the scoring within 30 seconds as Marcus Thuram’s backheel flick found the net.

Denzel Dumfries doubled the visitors’ lead in the 21st minute with a spectacular acrobatic volley.

Barcelona responded quickly as Lamine Yamal pulled one back in the 25th minute, becoming the youngest scorer in UCL semi-final history.

Inter Milan player Denzel Dumfries celebrates during the match against FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ferran Torres then equalised before halftime, ensuring a 2-2 scoreline at the break.

Dumfries put Inter back in front in the 63rd minute with his second goal of the night.

However, Barcelona levelled once again shortly after, though the goal, initially credited to Raphinha, was ultimately ruled an own goal by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter thought they had snatched a late winner, but their fourth goal was ruled out for offside by the semi-automatic technology in a dramatic, end-to-end encounter per Sempreinter.

Inter Milan have failed to win any of their last five matches across all competitions.

Barcelona have lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy five times, while Inter Milan have won it on three occasions per UEFA.

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez vies with Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck during the UEFA Champions League football semifinal. Photo by: Adria Puig/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Taye makes bold prediction

Former Super Eagles star Taye Taiwo has offered key insights on how Inter Milan can overcome Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

According to Daily Post, the ex-AC Milan player emphasised the importance of scoring an early goal against the Catalan giants to gain control of the match.

He believes Inter Milan’s defensive line is strong enough to hold off Barcelona’s attacking threats, including the in-form Lamine Yamal.

The 40-year-old also highlighted the significance of Inter reaching their second semi-final in three years, calling it a major achievement. He said via RG:

“For me, Inter Milan have a big opportunity for sure, but it is not going to be easy to play against Barcelona.

"Both teams are currently tied at 3-3 so Inter have to be very careful when they play at home.

“If Inter can score an early goal tomorrow, May 6, I believe they have the quality to go through with their strong defence.”

Taiwo offers winning tips

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo advised the current Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

Taiwo also reflected on how the team managed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, despite a challenging AFCON campaign.

Source: Legit.ng