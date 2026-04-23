Victor Osimhen has publicly backed Galatasaray teammate Günay Güvenç after his costly error in the Turkish Cup defeat

Galatasaray were eliminated from the Turkish Cup following a 2-0 loss to Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday, April 22

The Nigerian striker called for unity and support as title focus shifts to the league where Galatasaray are top of the table

Victor Osimhen delivered a strong message of unity and support following Galatasaray’s disappointing exit from the Turkish Cup at the hands of Gençlerbirliği.

The Super Eagles striker stood by his teammate Günay Güvenç after a difficult night for the goalkeeper, who endured criticism from sections of the fans.

Victor Osimhen made his first appearance for Galatasaray since injuring his arm in the UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to beIN Sports, Galatasaray’s hopes of lifting the Turkish Cup they won last season were dashed after a 2-0 defeat in the quarterfinal, a result that left players and supporters frustrated.

However, rather than dwell on the painful defeat, Osimhen chose to focus on lifting team morale and reinforcing solidarity within the Galatasaray squad.

Osimhen’s message reflects not just his importance as a goal scorer but also his growing influence as a leader in the dressing room.

Costly error overshadows tough night for Galatasaray

The turning point of the match came late in the game when Güvenç made a costly mistake while attempting to deal with a corner kick.

The goalkeeper inadvertently dropped the ball into the path of Adama Traore, who capitalised calmly to seal victory for Gençlerbirliği.

Victor Osimhen has thrown his support behind Galatasaray goalkeeper Günay Güvenç following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Gençlerbirliği. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The moment proved costly for Galatasaray and sparked frustration among the club’s fans, with some reacting negatively toward the young goalkeeper.

Güvenç was visibly emotional at full time, as the weight of the error caused Okan Buruk men’s elimination from the cup competition.

Despite the backlash, Osimhen was quick to remind supporters and observers that football is a game of fine margins where even the best players can make mistakes, NTV reports.

“We stand by Günay Güvenç. A single moment doesn't define a player; mistakes are part of football,” Osimhen said.

“These mistakes can never overshadow the effort, commitment, and passion he brings to the team. Football is a game full of ups and downs. What truly matters is how we react to these moments and how we support each other throughout this process. We thank our fans for their support.”

Galatasaray shifts focus to league title

Osimhen’s return from injury had raised hopes that he could inspire Galatasaray to cup success, but the early exit means that Cim-Bom must now redirect its full attention to the Super Lig.

The Nigerian forward recently returned after a 35-day spell on the sidelines due to a fractured arm suffered during a Champions League clash.

Before Osimhen’s injury, the 27-year-old forward had been in exceptional form, playing a key role in Galatasaray’s attacking success.

Although the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner was unable to turn the tide in this fixture, his presence remains crucial as the team pushes for silverware in the league.

Galatasaray coach reacts after Cup loss

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has expressed his disappointment after his team’s elimination from the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

Genclerbirligi defeated Galatasaray 2-0 at Rams Park in Istanbul to knock the defending champions out of the competition in the quarter-final stage.

Source: Legit.ng