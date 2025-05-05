Inter Milan will host Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on May 6

The Catalans were held to a 3-3 draw by the Nerazzurri at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 30

Barcelona have received a major boost with the return of Robert Lewandowski, who will travel with the squad

Inter Milan and Barcelona are gearing up for another thrilling encounter in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at San Siro on Tuesday night, May 6.

The Nerazzurri hold a slight advantage after playing out a 3-3 draw with the Catalans in the first leg.

Barcelona boosted their confidence with a crucial 2-1 away win over relegated Real Valladolid on Saturday, May 3.

Lewandowski returns for Milan UCL clash

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has been named in the squad to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final at San Siro.

According to ESPN, the Polish international has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first leg of the UCL tie and the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid in last April.

Lewandowski sustained the injury during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo on April 19. Barcelona said via Sportstar:

“After two weeks working on his recovery and training with the squad on Sunday, he has been given the all-clear to return to action.”

Barcelona to miss players ahead of UCL

Copa del Rey hero Jules Kounde is set to miss the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final due to a hamstring injury diagnosed on Thursday, May 1, according to Al Jazeera.

Left-back Alejandro Balde has also failed to recover in time and will not feature against Inter Milan.

In goal, Marc-André ter Stegen remains unavailable, as he is not registered for the Champions League. He will be replaced by Wojciech Szczesny.

Mixed reactions trail return of Lewandowski

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the announcement of Robert Lewandowski in the squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League. Read them below:

Mohamed Alhi said:

"Let's go Inter go and that Barca up just Know the whole Madrid fans stand behind you 😴."

Kickoff culture wrote:

"He's a good finisher but I think Feren Torres will be a better option than him, cos Milan plays physical games and Lewi cant stand it."

Ferdinand Tata added:

"Just his presence on the bench is a plus for the team."

Harry Nation said:

"The fear of Inter is the beginning of wisdom. Don't go rush Lewandowski back on the field and at the end loose to inter and then loose Lewandowski again to injury on El Clasico day."

Victor Houessinon wrote:

"He will bench, analyse the Inter defender moves and mood during the first half, and in case of emergency, he will come to solve the problem!"

Olali Teinbofa added:

"Even if he starts the game🤣 Inter Milan is going to wire them like never before."

Inioluwa Oladimeji said:

"With him or without him Barca go still chop it."

Abdullahi Adam wrote:

"With him or without him Barca will still loose insha Allah."

Jr David Solomon added:

"Most importantly. He's back.....and will play, whether the second or first half!"

