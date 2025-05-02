Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been paid upfront until October 2025 through a Presidential Support Group initiative

The initiative is part of a broader effort to stabilise the Super Eagles and boost their qualification chances

Nigeria sits 4th in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with only 7 points from 6 games

In a bold move to reignite Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly been paid his full salary in advance until October 2025.

The strategic payment is part of a broader initiative led by a newly established Presidential Support Group, endorsed by the Nigerian presidency and facilitated by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The announcement was made by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko during an interview on Eagle 7 Sports Radio with Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami, as seen on Business Day.

Dikko emphasised that the gesture was designed to provide financial stability for the coach and allow him to focus solely on building a winning team.

Presidential Support Group (PSG) steps in

While the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officially signed and manages Chelle’s contract, Dikko clarified that the funding for his salary was handled by the Presidential Support Group.

This is an initiative created as part of a public-private partnership to fund and coordinate Nigeria’s World Cup qualification push.

The group’s formation was approved by the Presidency and, for the first time, included in the national budget.

“It’s not the commission paying directly, the support group is providing relief so the NFF can focus on other critical needs. We are processing his payment upfront. The idea is to settle him completely, so he can concentrate on getting the team to the World Cup.”

Dikko also revealed the PSG has also settled the match bonuses of the players for their previously games in the qualifiers.

“For the match against Rwanda, the bonuses were paid immediately. While the players were still at dinner, before they had even showered, the money was already on the table. That level of organisation shows respect and commitment,” he added.

Super Eagles face qualification struggles

Nigeria’s 2026 qualification journey has been rocky so far.

The Super Eagles currently sit fourth in Group C with just seven points from six matches, behind South Africa (13 points), and both Rwanda and the Benin Republic (eight points each), as seen on FIFA.com.

With just four matches left to determine who advances to next year’s World Cup, pressure is mounting on Chelle to turn things around.

Appointed in January 2025, Chelle took over a team struggling with consistency and motivation under previous managers Finidi George and Augustine Eguavoen.

The early payment of his salary and prompt bonuses for players after their last qualifiers in March are intended to inject momentum into the squad.

