Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been urged to recall team captain Ahmed Musa for the upcoming Unity Cup in London

Several key players, including a prolific forward, are reportedly set to miss the four-nation tournament

A former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper has called on the Malian coach to give Nigeria’s most capped player another chance to redeem himself

Eric Chelle is reportedly facing a selection crisis ahead of the upcoming four-nation Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman are among eight players reportedly affected by a FIFA regulation governing club and country commitments.

The Malian coach, who has been on a European tour meeting with Nigeria-eligible players, now faces the prospect of fielding a depleted squad against Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Abubakar wants Ahmed Musa recalled

Former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has called for the inclusion of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, citing his leadership and experience as vital for a squad filled with young players.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Abubakar stated that the former Leicester City forward is better than many of the players selected in Eric Chelle’s final squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The former Kano Golden Stars player also emphasized that the 32-year-old Musa could help instill discipline in the team, noting that some current players act as though they are indispensable. He said:

“We cannot dictate to the coach because it is all over that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has warned some top Nigeria Football Federation of trying to impose any player on him.

“I am advising the former Mali coach to invite and play the Super Eagles captain ahead of the Unity Cup, since some of the top players would be missing. Ahmed Musa is one of the dedicated and based on form, he is still available.

“He has shown the world that he is still fit and available by playing home and away for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Football Premier League.

"I can proudly say that the former CSKA Moscow player would have done a better job than some of the players who featured in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe."

Ahmed Musa nets 8th NPFL goal

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was on target as Kano Pillars secured a 2-0 victory over Rivers United on NPFL matchday 35.

According to Daily Post, the AFCON winner opened the scoring in the 64th minute, marking his eighth goal of the season. Rabiu Ali sealed the win with a penalty in the 76th minute.

Sai Masu Gida currently sit sixth on the NPFL table, with 14 wins from 34 matches and a total of 50 points.

Chelle criticised for dropping Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian journalist Joseph Odoekwu has stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should have left Ahmed Musa out of the 39-man provisional list released on March 4, rather than including him only to drop him later.

Odoekwu criticised the decision, calling it disrespectful to exclude the team captain from the final 23-man squad.

He emphasised that the 2013 AFCON winner could have shared his wealth of experience with the team and served as a valuable ambassador for the NPFL.

