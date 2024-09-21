Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has once again shared his thoughts on the external GOAT debate

English legend named Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer the sport has ever seen

He inadvertently snubbed Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three all-time great footballers

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has again named Lionel Messi the greatest of all time while snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three.

Messi and Ronaldo have been locked in a debate for nearly two decades on who the greatest footballer of all time is, with fans also considering past superstars Diego Maradona and Pele.

David Beckham presented Lionel Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or in 2023. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Both are nearing the end of their careers and have departed European football, with the Argentine playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, while his rival is in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Beckham snubs Ronaldo in GOAT list

Beckham, who oversaw how Messi joined his franchise Inter Miami in the United States, has opened up on what was important in the player’s decision to move at an event in New York.

The Manchester United legend said that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was looking for a place where his family could have a great life, influencing his decision to move to Miami.

He admitted that the six-year-old club got the greatest of all time, and even though many people have different opinions, he is convinced his player is clear of everyone else.

“To be able to say that we've signed the world's greatest ever player to ever play the game. Everybody's got their opinion on who they think is the best player of all time – whether it be Diego Maradona, Pele, all of these great players,” he said as quoted by USA Today.

“We have in the MLS, in Miami, the greatest player to play the game, it's just like a dream.”

According to Bloomberg, the former Barcelona star’s presence has not only boosted Inter Miami but also affected all MLS teams, whose values have grown by a massive $3.2 billion since his arrival.

Messi and Ronaldo picked Ballon d'Or winners

Legit.ng reported that Messi and Ronaldo agreed on three players who could win the coveted Ballon d'Or in future, with both men unlikely to win another one.

The two superstars agreed that Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, whom Messi bathed as a kid, is a potential winner and has received his first nomination this year.

