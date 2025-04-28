Liverpool were confirmed as 2024/25 Premier League champions after beating Tottenham on Sunday

Arne Slot, in his first season in England, has displaced Manchester City, who went four in a row as champions

Six Liverpool players risk missing out on receiving a medal on the final day, including Federico Chiesa

Liverpool have been crowned as the 2024/25 Premier League champions, but some of their players risk not receiving a medal when it is distributed on the final day.

Liverpool have edged competitions from Arsenal in the title race with four matches left to go in the season, making it a hat-trick of second-place finishes for the Gunners.

Luis Diaz sprays drink on Federico Chiesa during Liverpool's title celebrations. Photo by Carl Recine.

The Reds have ended Manchester City’s hegemony, which lasted four years, putting it back to the fan-acclaimed CityPool era, with only two two sides winning the last eight titles.

As noted by Premier League on X, Arne Slot became the fifth manager to win the title in his debut season in England, after Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

Players risk not receiving medals

The celebrations have started in Merseyside but the medals and trophy’s presentation will take place during Liverpool's final home game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25.

Six players are at risk of not receiving medals because they have yet to fulfil the Premier League’s eligibility criteria to receive one.

Rule C.13 in the Premier League Handbook, the champions receive 40 commemorative medals. These are “to be presented by the Club to its Manager and to such of its Players and Officials as it thinks fit, provided that any Player who has entered the field of play in a minimum of five of its League Matches that Season”.

As confirmed by the league's eligibility list, three first-team squad members, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jaden Danns, are at risk of not receiving a medal.

The Italian has made four appearances, while the other two have made one appearance each. Tuko.co.ke noted that three other players who have featured for the first team in other competitions this season are also not penciled down for a medal.

Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni and James McConnell are named in the club's squad for the season, and hence can get a medal if the club deem fit, despite not playing.

Federico's Chiesa’s last Premier League game for Liverpool was against Fulham on April 6. Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP.

If the club distributes the available 40 medals to eligible players, staff and officials and have leftovers, these players will receive. Or if the club makes requests from the league and bears the cost, they will receive medals.

Chiesa was Arne Slot's only signing for £13 million last summer, and with his limited game time, the Dutchman has basically worked with Jürgen Klopp's squad.

