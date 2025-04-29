Arsenal are bidding to reach their first Champions League final since 2006 when they host Paris Saint-Germain

The Gunners have been predicted to play 1-1 against Luis Enrique’s side, who are gunning for their first Champions League title

In the other semifinal, Barcelona is expected to edge Inter Milan 2-1 in the first leg on Wednesday

The UEFA Champions League semifinals return this week with two blockbuster matchups that promise intensity, drama, and plenty of footballing brilliance.

Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain in north London, while Barcelona take on Inter Milan in a rematch steeped in European history.

With each side eyeing a spot in the final, the stakes could not be higher for all four teams in the semifinal.

First semifinal prediction: Arsenal 1-1 PSG

Arsenal and PSG lock horns once again at the Emirates, having met in the group stage where the Gunners triumphed 2-0.

While Mikel Arteta's team demonstrated dominance and defensive resilience back then, Luis Enrique’s PSG have grown stronger in the competition.

The French giants have already eliminated two English teams (Liverpool and Aston Villa) consecutively on their path to the semis and recently secured the Ligue 1 title.

Arsenal have only lost once in Europe this season, falling narrowly to Inter Milan in the group phase.

The Gunners have since steamrolled PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid with aggressive pressing and rock-solid organisation.

However, without injured and suspended key figures, holding off PSG’s evolving frontline could prove challenging. A score draw looks likely in what should be a fiercely contested first leg.

Second semifinal prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

This tie throws us back to 2010 when Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan ousted Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in a tactical masterclass.

Now, a new era of stars takes centre stage, but the stakes are just as monumental for both clubs.

Barcelona, fresh off a Copa del Rey victory, are flying high with renewed momentum and a four-point cushion in La Liga.

Despite having their long unbeaten run snapped by Dortmund, they remain formidable, especially at home.

Inter, meanwhile, are battling fatigue and fading hopes domestically. Knocked out of the Coppa Italia and now trailing in the Serie A title race, Simone Inzaghi’s side faces an uphill battle.

The Nerazzurri’s cup pedigree is unquestioned, but the timing may not favour them. Expect Barcelona to take a narrow lead into the second leg.

Who progresses to the final?

This year’s Champions League final is guaranteed to feature at least one team that has never lifted the trophy.

Arsenal and PSG are both chasing maiden glory, while Barcelona and Inter aim to recapture their former brilliance.

According to the analytics website Opta Analyst, Arsenal are now the favourites to win the Champions League.

According to the Opta supercomputer, Arsenal has a 31.3% chance of winning the competition, ahead of Barcelona (27.4%), Paris Saint-Germain (22%), and Inter Milan (19.2%).

Enrique sends warning to Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Luis Enrique has opened up on what PSG needs to do to get past Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final later tonight.

Enrique's side are on course to win a treble this season, having secured the Ligue 1 trophy with four matches to go, are in the French Cup final and have a shot at the Champions League.

Arsenal's realistic chance of silverware this season is the Champions League; otherwise, they will end their fifth consecutive season without a major trophy.

