Manchester United are now prepared to trigger Victor Osimhen’s £64m release clause at Napoli this summer

The Red Devils have reportedly offered Osimhen an annual salary of £13 million after initially abandoning the move

Juventus, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle are also interested in the Nigerian striker

Manchester United has performed a surprise transfer u-turn. The Red Devils have reportedly reopened talks to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The 26-year-old forward has been on the radar of the English Premier League giants, but the Old Trafford club reportedly turned their back on the deal citing his heavy wages.

After initially pulling out due to concerns over his salary demands, Manchester United are now reportedly willing to pay the Nigerian striker’s £64 million release clause ahead of the summer transfer window, per Transfer News Live.

Reports from Italy suggest that the Red Devils have tabled an annual salary offer of £13 million to Osimhen as they prioritise strengthening their attacking options with the Super Eagles striker.

Under Reuben Amorim and former manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s goal-scoring struggles have been evident this season, managing just 39 goals in 34 Premier League games, which underlines the desperate need for a prolific number nine.

Juventus, Arsenal, and others still in the race

While Manchester United’s renewed interest is making headlines, they are not alone in the race for Osimhen’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Juventus remain highly keen on landing the striker and are said to be confident about convincing the 26-year-old forward to move to Turin.

Meanwhile, Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have also expressed serious interest, although no tangible move has been made by any of the interested clubs.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has consistently stated his ambition to play in the Premier League, a sentiment that has further intensified competition among English clubs.

Manchester United must first navigate their financial constraints under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) before making any bid for the Super Eagles striker in the summer.

Other targets on Man United’s radar

Manchester United’s goal-scoring woes were once again highlighted in their recent 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, where they registered 25 shots but only six on target.

Their lack of a consistent, clinical finisher has haunted their campaign under Amorim.

Other targets for Manchester United include Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David, and former Tottenham star Harry Kane. However, the appeal of a younger, world-class striker like Osimhen has reignited serious interest at Old Trafford.

TeamTalk indicate that despite negotiations taking time, partly due to Osimhen’s personal preferences, Manchester United are determined to close the deal.

Osimhen scores 31st goal of the season

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen scored another impressive goal for Galatasaray during their 5-1 win over Eyupspor as they took another step towards winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

Osimhen brilliantly lifted the ball over an onrushing defender, but the shot was blocked. He was unrelenting and smashed home the goal on a second attempt.

The goal was his 31st goal of the season, equalling his personal best set during the Italian Serie A title-winning 2022/23 season at Napoli.

