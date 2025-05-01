Arsenal lost the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium, failing to find the back of the net

The Gunners now face an uphill challenge as they head to the Parc des Princes for the return leg on May 7

One Arsenal fan reacted to the team's performance, which left many supporters stunned and disappointed

Arsenal fan Adewale Ajayi has expressed frustration following the team's performance in the UEFA Champions League semifinal encounter.

The Gunners suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in front of a vocal home crowd at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

Les Parisiens will host Arsenal in the return leg, as the English side aims to reach their first final in 19 years, per BBC.

In a Facebook post, the Canada-based supporter claimed Arsenal were complacent after their back-to-back victories over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

The viral post compared Arsenal’s match against PSG to the thrilling encounter between Barcelona and Inter Milan on Wednesday night in April.

Ajayi went on to say that Spanish winger Lamine Yamal is a better player than England’s Bukayo Saka. He said:

"This is what a Champions League semi-final should look like. Arsenal destroyed Real Madrid, and then we started behaving as if we have won the World Cup. We hardly learn."

"Saka is a Super talent but jokes apart, comparing my Saka left leg with Lamine Yamal or Raphinha's left leg, is like comparing Ekiti commentators with British commentators."

His Facebook post has sparked mixed reactions, with some Arsenal fans supporting his views, while others mocked him for expecting too much from the club.

Gbenga Aruleba responded:

"Now you know what’s lacking in your team……Winners Mentality.

"Rice was nothing near outstanding yesterday."

Ade Adedeji wrote:

"Arsenal is ALMOST THERE FC 😂😂😂."

Steven Olanrewaju questioned:

"How did Arsenal behave as if they have won the World Cup?

"One bad game and you are all getting your mind twisted. Thai is what a Champions League semi-final should be like. Have you been watching the semis at all?"

Jesse King Isaac posited:

"Lamal have used his left leg to win a European trophy for his country and two titles so far for barcelona. What has Saka's left leg done this season?"

Obinna Berti Eze wrote:

"I complained this to someone even before we played the first leg against Real Madrid!

"I told him that we would knock out Real Madrid but Aston Villa or PSG will be very difficult for Arsenal.

"And I went ahead to tell him that my biggest fear would be the behaviour of Arsenal fans when we knock out Real Madrid, they would start acting as if we had won the trophy!"

Adelowo Peter Taiwo added:

"But mehn, Arsenal can't even beat any of this remaining team here ooo

"Cause omo 😅🤣."

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona pulled off a dramatic fightback in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys, finishing 3-3 with Inter Milan after a rollercoaster contest.

In the 24th minute, 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

With the goal, Yamal became the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semifinal, overtaking the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe.

