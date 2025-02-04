Olympique Marseille have inducted retired Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo into their club of legends

The 39-year-old former Nigeria defender spent six successful years with the Ligue 1 club before leaving in 2011

Taiwo won multiple trophies during his time at Marseille, including the prestigious Ligue 1 title

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has been honoured by French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille, earning a prestigious spot in the club’s Club of Legends.

The Nigerian defender, who played for Marseille between 2005 and 2011, was a key figure in the Ligue 1 club’s success during his six-year stint.

Taiwo made a significant impact at Marseille, registering 25 goals and 23 assists in 271 appearances for the French club.

His attacking prowess, powerful left foot, and defensive solidity made him a fan favourite at the Stade Velodrome.

His contributions were instrumental in helping Marseille secure major silverware, including the Ligue 1 title, the League Cup, and the French Super Cup.

Recognition among Marseille’s great legends

The Marseille Club of Legends is an exclusive hall of fame that honours players who have left a lasting legacy at the club.

Taiwo now joins an elite group of football icons, including Samir Nasri, Lorik Cana, and Mamadou Niang.

His induction highlights his outstanding achievements and influence during his stay at the French club.

Taiwo is one of only four Nigerians to have played for Marseille, alongside Wilson Oruma, Joseph Yobo, and Victor Agali. However, his impact remains unmatched, making his recognition well-deserved.

Life after retirement for Taiwo

The 39-year-old former defender retired from professional football in 2019 after playing for clubs like AC Milan and Queens Park Rangers.

Since hanging up his boots, Taiwo has remained in France, where he continues to be celebrated for his contributions to Marseille’s football history.

His induction into the Club of Legends cements his status as one of the greatest left-backs to have played for the club.

Taiwo’s induction into Marseille’s Club of Legends is a testament to his immense contribution to the club’s success and his legacy as a powerful left-back, leader, and goal-scoring defender will forever be remembered by club fans.

Taiwo and Drogba playfully tease fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two of Africa's top footballers, Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) and Taye Taiwo (Nigeria), hung out recently.

The two stars appeared alongside other African football legends in a charity match for the Yellow Pieces Foundation, sponsored by France football legend Didier Deschamps.

