Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has issued a warning to officials within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), making it clear that he will not tolerate any attempts to impose players

As Nigeria prepares for the upcoming Unity Cup in London, several Nigeria-eligible players have pledged their commitment to representing the nation

Chelle, who previously managed Mali before taking over the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign, emphasised that only players who give their best will be considered for selection in crucial matches

Eric Chelle has firmly stated that he will not tolerate any interference from officials within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) when it comes to player selection.

Appointed by the NFF in January, the 47-year-old was given the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Chelle also made history as the first non-Nigerian to manage the national team, taking over from technical director Austin Eguavoen after the exits of Jose Peseiro and Finidi George per BBC.

The three-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions are currently preparing for the upcoming four-nation Unity Cup, with West African rivals Ghana, as well as Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, confirming their participation, per Punch.

Several foreign-based players of Nigerian descent have reached out to Chelle, pledging their commitment to represent the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation, under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau, has continued to support Chelle’s European scouting trips as he works to identify the best talents to strengthen the national team.

What Eric Chelle said

An official within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that head coach Eric Chelle is growing increasingly concerned about ongoing interference from certain influential figures within the football community.

According to Guardian, the Malian tactician remains firm in his stance and is unwilling to compromise on his principles.

The official noted that recent attempts to impose players on Chelle ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup in London have been made without the knowledge or approval of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau. The official said:

“The no-nonsense coach, Eric Chelle, is currently rejecting pressure from some stakeholders trying to influence his squad selection for the Unity Cup.”

“He’s not willing to listen to anyone, because the NFF president gave him a clear mandate to pick his team independently, since he alone will be held accountable for the results.”

“Chelle is a strong-willed coach, and I believe those trying to interfere should prepare for some unexpected decisions.”

Eguavoen lauds inclusion of Iheanacho

Legit.ng earlier reported that Augustine Eguavoen has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decision to include Middlesbrough’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the 39-man provisional list on March 4.

The 59-year-old stated that the former FIFA U17 Golden Ball winner possesses the quality to be considered for such an extensive selection.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) emphasized that the former Manchester City player’s experience and attacking ability have long been valuable assets for Nigeria.

