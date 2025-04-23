1994 AFCON winner Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has predicted an exciting encounter when the Super Eagles face the Black Stars in a friendly this May

Nigeria and Ghana are among the four teams set to participate in the Unity Cup, scheduled for May 27 to 31, 2025, at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in London

The Bolton Wanderers legend believes the match will help strengthen the bond between the two nations, despite their long-standing football rivalry

Austin Okocha has said that the upcoming match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Unity Cup is set to create plenty of memorable moments.

The Super Eagles are using the game as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, while also giving opportunities to players who have recently switched their international allegiance.

Nigeria currently sit in fourth place with seven points in CAF Qualification Group C.

Super Eagles legend Austin Okocha says the match between Nigeria and Ghana will be entertaining due to the existing rivalry. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Okocha predicts Nigeria vs Ghana friendly

Super Eagles legend Austin Okocha has revealed that football fans should expect an entertaining clash between Nigeria and Ghana.

According to Joy Sports, the 51-year-old noted that both teams have shared a healthy football rivalry dating back to the late 1980s.

The Olympic gold medallist also hinted at plans to reignite the famous jollof war, both before and after the match, for some added fun off the pitch. He said:

"Nigeria versus Ghana is always a good match to watch. It's always a healthy rivalry. I am expecting it to be a good banter, before and after the match. If we have to involve Jollof Rice, we will.

"There are a lot of things to talk about; for me it has been a very healthy throughout these years.

The Unity Cup will also feature Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, with matches set to take place at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in London from May 27 to 31 per Punch.

Fans are already predicting the outcome of the Super Eagles vs Black Stars clash at the upcoming Unity Cup. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Mixed reactions trail Nigeria vs Ghana friendly

Football fans have shared varied opinions ahead of the friendly match between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars, scheduled for May 28.

One Ghanaian fan suggested that Nigeria might win because it's "just a friendly," while another confidently predicted that the Black Stars would humble the Super Eagles.

Godwin Fatomey said:

"Ghana and Nigeria understand how to make this revelry a beautiful moment and no bad feelings and such I love so much.

Onyema Irobi wrote:

"Nigeria will win Ghana only because it's a friendly match.

Authentique Furniture added:

"Ghana will be so serious as if they are playing Final cup match. You will see Nigeria playing entertainment ball.

Lamtey Fantastic posited:

"We will humble you people 😂😂😂😂.

Desmond Idoko wrote:

"De question should be.. how many goals will Nigeria give them! 🙅🙅🙅

"They can as well Testify that all Correct JOLLOF is Made in Naija🍴🍴🍛🍛🍛.

Edmund Ebiware Opori said:

"Ghana will be hard for this Nigerian team to crack ,cos the Spirit of the black stars is charged up unlike our super eagles

Ekeson Nik added:

"Ghana must collect something.

