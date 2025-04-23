Rasheedat Ajibade has continued to proclaim her love for Christ as she teaches her club teammate how to sing a worship song

The Super Falcons striker attempted to coach Vilde Boe Risa in singing Sunmisola Agbebi's popular song titled 'B'Ola'

Vilde Boe initially struggled to pronounce the words, but the Norwegian made good attempts as the lyrics were taken in bits

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade was captured the moment she attempted to teach her teammate Vilde Boe Risa how to sing worship songs in Yoruba.

The pair are key members of the Atletico Madrid Women's team as they occupy third position in the Liga F, with only Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead.

Ajibade has been unapologetic about her religious beliefs as she uses her social media platforms to campaign for Christ.

Rasheedat Ajibade and teammate Vilde Boe are said to be best of friends. Photo: rasheedatt10.

Source: Instagram

Footage shows the moment she attempted to teach Vilde Boe how to worship in Yoruba dialect as they picked on the popular Sunmisola Agbebi song titled 'B'Ola.'.

The Nigerian international, who spoke in Spanish, called on her teammate, who hails from Norway, and told her to repeat after her.

She sang, "Aye mi b′ola fun o Jesu"

Vilde Boe struggled to pronounce the words "Aye mii..."

Both players attempted to sing the lyrics in bits, and the Norwegian practically had a good attempt as they both laughed away.

Ajibade shared the clip on her Instagram handle, and her followers on the social media platform have continued to react.

Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi responded:

"Ahhhh ahhh Kilode".

nanaroses1 added:

"When did you arrive in Spain that you already grinding Spanish like lafun; well, I am not doing badly with my French, but my dad is slow on French.

"I trained with your sister back in Naija at Sam Shonibare; you are doing great."

oludapo.dictioncoach said:

"Languages on a roll! I love this! Let Min Sunmisola do a Spanish version of B'ola @sunmisola_agbebi . Well done. RASH!"

georgeblaize.official posited:

"Bro Rash, is switching into three languages at random, mad flex. Jesus is king."

iamdamilov said:

"@rasheedatt10, Jesurashidat, your own too much sweet sis, nigbawo sigbawo lo ti n je Spanish lenu bi eni f'akara j'eko, o ga o, i love your vibes sis, awa omo Jesu for life."

Despite having a name associated with Islam, Rasheedat Ajibade is a practising Christian. She publicly displays her faith, such as wearing a t-shirt with "Thank You Jesus" after scoring a goal for the national team, as per PM News.

She is Yoruba, and her family's religious beliefs are a mix of Christianity and Islam.

Rasheedat Ajibade is a key member of the Atletico Madrid Women's team. Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

When Ajibade sang new national anthem

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade shared a clip of the moment she started learning the new national anthem after it was approved by President Bola Tinubu.

In the video, the Atlético Madrid player was seen wearing her Nigerian jersey and standing in salute as the anthem was recited.

Recall that Tinubu signed the new anthem into law after the National Assembly swiftly passed the bill.

Source: Legit.ng