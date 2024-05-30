Super Falcons Star Rasheedat Ajibade Recites the New National Anthem, Makes a Salute
- Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade began learning her new national anthem days after it was approved by the Nigerian President
- In the video, the Atlético Madrid player was seen wearing her Nigerian jersey and standing in salute as the anthem was recited
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the new anthem into law after the House of Assembly swiftly passed the bill
Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade quickly started learning the new Nigerian national anthem following its approval by the President.
In a video, the Atlético Madrid player proudly wore her Nigerian jersey and stood at attention while the anthem played.
The new anthem became official after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed it into law, following a swift passage through the House of Assembly's readings, as shared by @rasheedatajibade.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tee said:
“No worries Before super Falcons sing this one finish, opponent go done score 5 goals.”
Awhyworld wrote:
“God bless new Nigeria.”
OEJ Hands:
“You just dey add the last part, na wetin we dey inside now ooo.”
Emmysong:
“We never know the medicine to our problems in this country.”
Baggyo:
“The eagle on your shirt is twerking to the anthem.”
User93993939393883:
“Abeg this govt just want to distract us.”
Eze Henry:
“Abeg I go need the lyrics.”
Bolajifunkylizzy:
“It is only Nigeria that change there currency nw sis national anthem again it is well.”
Miss Tessy:
“GOD Abeg ooo.”
Wisdom Udowo:
“All the Politicians should be ask to Sing this Anthem before contesting any election. Na Dia wahala go dey0.E remain small, dem go soon change d Name, afta dat, dem go reverse d 'Amalgamation'.”
Chinanusharon:
“You never sabi am wella.”
SIster:
“How we wan take know this one now.”
Cestus2:
“Which one is this one again.”
Batifeori:
“We don relocate to our mother land abi.”
