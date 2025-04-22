Actress, Iyabo Ojo, revealed that she met Bimbo Akintola by boldly showing up at her mother’s house in Opebi

She shared the blunt advice Bimbo Akintola gave her about staying focused and avoiding distractions from men

Fans praised the sisterhood and mentorship between the two Nollywood stars, calling it inspiring and refreshing

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared a touching and hilarious memory of her first encounter with veteran actress Bimbo Akintola during a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria.

According to the Real Housewives of Lagos star, she met Bimbo years ago in an unexpected and bold way — by simply showing up at her mother’s house in Opebi, Lagos.

Narrating the story, Bimbo jokingly asked Iyabo during the interview:

"How did you even find the house?"

Iyabo responded in the interview with a laugh, revealing that their first conversation took an unusual but memorable turn.

She recounted that one of the first things Bimbo asked her was a very blunt and protective question.

"Hope you have not been deflowered? Don’t run after men if you are going to move with me?"

The conversation drew laughter from both actresses, with Iyabo, whose daughter just got married, adding that Bimbo’s mother quickly intervened at the time, telling her daughter to go easy on the young girl.

"Her mum was like, ‘Leave her, she’s still very young,’" Iyabo recalled.

Despite her mother's reaction, Bimbo Akintola insisted she could tell Iyabo was not "that type of girl" and encouraged her to stay focused and disciplined in her acting career.

See the interview here:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo and Bimbo Akintola's story

The story warmed the hearts of many fans. Many said the interview gave them a rare glimpse into the humble beginnings of two of Nollywood’s beloved stars. Legit.ng compiled their reactions here:

@real_adeola said:

"Bimbo Akintola is a real one! That’s how real mentors guide you from early on. ❤️"

@blessedchild007 said:

"This is so beautiful to hear. No fake friendship, just pure love and protection."

@iam_dorcas said,

"We need more of this kind of mentorship in Nollywood today. Women supporting women. 👏"

@itsme_chika commented:

"Iyabo Ojo’s journey has been inspiring from day one. Big ups to Aunty Bimbo for that wisdom."

@kemi_lee:

"Omo! That question weak me 😂 but it’s the honesty for me! Aunty Bimbo meant well."

@official_zainab:

"This story just made me love Bimbo Akintola even more. She’s truly a gem. ❤️"

@nollywood_gistz said:

"Protective mentors like Bimbo are the reason many survived the early Nollywood days."

@pretty_ella said:

"Iyabo Ojo has really come a long way. This shows the power of having the right people around."

@vivian_oma said:

"The kind of question only a real big sister would ask. Respect to Bimbo! 👏"

@adesuwa_gold said:

"This is how queens uplift queens. I’m emotional reading this."

No plans of getting married to Paulo - Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo has explained why she would not get married to her boyfriend, Paul Okoye, also known as Paulo.

In an interview, the actress said they both have an understanding that it is best to remain partners instead of getting married.

The actress went public with her relationship with the music executive in 2022 after being spotted together at an event.

