British government has confirmed the death of a soldier during a training exercise in a northern Iraq operation

Defence Secretary John Healey informed Parliament while expressing condolences to the bereaved family

The Ministry of Defence has withheld the identity and circumstances, as an investigation into the training accident continues

A British soldier has died during a training exercise in northern Iraq, the UK Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, broke the news in Parliament on Monday, June 1, according to the BBC.

British soldier dies during training exercise in northern Iraq as UK Defence Secretary John Healey confirms incident. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

He told lawmakers that the fatal incident happened the previous day during a military training operation.

“With deep regret I should inform the House that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq yesterday in which a service personnel from the British Army has died,” he said.

He added that the soldier’s family has already been informed and has asked for time before more details are made public.

Healey also expressed sympathy to the grieving family and the soldier’s unit, noting that Parliament’s thoughts are with them during what he described as a deeply painful moment.

A similar disclosure was also shared by the Ministry on X, formerly Twitter.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the soldier or further details about how the accident happened.

UK soldier dies after horse fall

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a British soldier died after suffering fatal injuries from a fall during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The incident occurred during a performance by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, with emergency responders confirming that the soldier was pronounced dead at the scene and police ruling out suspicious circumstances.

Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles was “greatly shocked and saddened” by the tragedy, while organisers suspended the military display as investigations continued in collaboration with relevant authorities.

British soldier dies during training exercise in northern Iraq as UK defence secretary John Healey confirms incident. Photo: @Defence_Index

Source: Twitter

US Army recovers soldier in Morocco exercise

In a related development, Legit.ng disclosed that the US Army confirmed the recovery of 1st Lt Kendrick Lamont Key Jr after he went missing during a multinational training exercise in Morocco known as African Lion 2026.

His body was discovered by a Moroccan search team near a coastal cliff area days after the incident, while joint US and Moroccan forces continue efforts to locate a second missing soldier involved in the exercise.

The US Army, however, expressed condolences to the soldier’s family and colleagues.

Nigerian Army kills terrorists in Borno clash

Legit.ng had earlier reported that two Nigerian soldiers and several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed during a failed attack on a Forward Operating Base in Magumeri, Borno state, under Operation HADIN KAI.

The military said troops repelled the early morning infiltration attempt on May 7, 2026, forcing the attackers to retreat while recovering weapons including AK-47 rifles and PKT anti-aircraft guns from the scene.

The Nigerian Army, which described the response as gallant and decisive, confirmed that wounded personnel are receiving treatment while follow-up operations continue to clear the area and prevent further terrorist activity.

Source: Legit.ng