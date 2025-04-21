Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, following a prolonged illness

In a mark of respect, the Italian football governing body has taken a significant step by suspending all Easter Monday Serie A fixtures, honouring the late pontiff, who was known to be an avid football fan

Pope Francis made history as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church

The Vatican has confirmed the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 at his residence in Casa Santa Marta after a prolonged illness.

In a gesture of respect and mourning, the Italian football governing body has postponed all matches scheduled for Easter Monday across Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, and the Primavera league.

Pope Francis, a passionate supporter of the sport, was known for his strong advocacy and promotion of Italian football throughout his papacy.

The Italian Football Governing body postpones all matches as a sign of respect for the late Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday. Photo by: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Matches postponed due to death of Pope Francis

Four Serie A matches have been postponed following the death of Pope Francis.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to FootballItalia, the matches between Torino vs Udinese, Cagliari vs Fiorentina, Genoa vs Lazio, and Parma vs Juventus have been moved to a later date.

In a statement released by the Italian football federation (FIGC), the Serie A matches will have to be played before the final weekend of the 2024-25 season, which is scheduled to take place on May 25.

The FIGC hailed the Pope as "an example of Christian charity and dignity in suffering, always close to the world of football". The statement read:

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed."

"The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, had previously survived a bout of pneumonia, per Reuters.

Football fans across the world have commend the Italian Football authorities for postponing their league matches in honour of late Pope Francis. Photo by: Pier Marco Tacca.

Source: Getty Images

Football fans pay tribute to late Pope Francis

Football fans across the globe have paid their final respects to Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

One X user praised the Italian Football Federation for honouring the late pontiff, while another noted that Italy will be remembered for its enduring legacy of holding the Catholic Church in high esteem.

@firdosefathimaa said:

"A respectful gesture. Football pauses to honor Pope Francis."

@Ketty611865 wrote:

"A respectful gesture in a moment of mourning. Serie A’s decision shows the impact of Pope Francis’ legacy. 🙏"

@Ox_Nuels posited:

"Holy pause in Italy football halts to honor the Pope.🕊💔."

@Tech_Akbar added:

"Pope Francis is gone. The world just lost a voice of reason, kindness, and courage."

@innocentamna12 said:

"That's extremely saddening! Rest in Peace."

@pankajj59984212 wrote:

"Serie A postponed all Monday fixtures to honor Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, at 88. This reflects Italy's tradition of pausing sports during significant national mourning periods."

@ThesemiloreX posited:

"It’s called honor it’s called respect. Only if some of you could attach some importance to your life and know what it means to be honored, to be of value to the society."

Messi gifts Pope jersey

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Barcelona star Lionel Messi gifted the Pope a signed shirt, a gesture of mutual respect between two natives of Rosario in Argentina in 2023.

It was gathered that Francis, a staunch supporter of San Lorenzo, presented Messi with a blessed rosary during a meeting at the Vatican.

The exchange, which was widely reported by the media, now resonates deeply as tributes pour in for Francis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng