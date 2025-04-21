U.S. Vice President JD Vance met Pope Francis a day before his death and noted the Pope was "obviously very ill" during their encounter

Vance shared a heartfelt tribute, recalling a memorable homily by Francis during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The meeting took place during Vance’s official visit to Rome, just hours before the pontiff’s passing at age 88

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has shared a poignant reflection on his final meeting with Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88.

Vance, who met the pontiff just a day before his passing, noted the Pope's frail condition, stating, "He was obviously very ill."

Vance noted that the late Pope was very ill when he met with him a day ago. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite his health, Pope Francis made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday to deliver the 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing from St. Peter's Square.​

UC VP met with Pope Francis

The meeting between Vance and Pope Francis took place on Easter Sunday at the Pope's residence in Domus Sanctae Marthae. The brief encounter was part of Vance's official visit to Italy, during which he also met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. ​

In a statement on social media, Vance expressed his condolences: "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him."

He also recalled a homily delivered by Pope Francis during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as "really quite beautiful."

Tributes have poured in from world leaders as the catholic leader is confirmed dead. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Vance, a convert to Catholicism, has previously spoken about the impact of Pope Francis's teachings on his faith.

At the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in February, he led a prayer for the Pope's health, asking for divine mercy and healing.

Pope Francis's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from global leaders, who have lauded his commitment to social justice, humility, and interfaith dialogue.

Pope Francis known for humanitarian efforts

The Vatican has announced that the College of Cardinals will convene to elect a new Pope, with the conclave expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who became Pope in 2013, was widely regarded as a reformer within the Roman Catholic Church. He succeeded Pope Benedict XVI and brought a markedly different tone to the papacy - marked by humility, social justice advocacy, and a deep concern for the marginalized.

As the world mourns, many Nigerians have taken to social media and community forums to express their sorrow and share memories of a leader they considered not just a religious icon, but a moral compass in an ever-divided world.

Pope Francis sends message to Catholics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

In his Easter address, delivered by a clergy member, the Pope called for religious freedom, peace, and respect for differing opinions as essential for global harmony.

