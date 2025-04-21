Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, and his gift to Lionel Messi has resurfaced as the world mourns

The late pontiff was a big fan of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as they both hail from Rosario in Argentina

Messi had gifted the Pope a signed Inter Miami shirt in 2023, and the gesture was replicated as he received something special in return

The world has continued to mourn the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

A heartfelt gift exchange between the Argentine pontiff and football icon Lionel Messi has resurfaced as it stirs emotions among football fans.

In 2023, Inter Miami playmaker Messi gifted the Pope a signed shirt, a gesture of mutual respect between two natives of Rosario in Argentina.

Pope Francis hands special gift to Lionel Messi in 2013. Photo: Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that Francis, a staunch supporter of San Lorenzo, presented Messi with a blessed rosary during a meeting at the Vatican.

The exchange, which was widely reported by the media, now resonates deeply as tributes pour in for Francis.

He once branded the game of football as a “universal language” which helps to unite humanity, per Vatican Press.

Pope Francis had a passion for the game, and it was obvious after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Vatican News reported that Argentina celebrated its third World Cup title after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win, describing it as a historic moment.

As the defending champions prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Messi, now 38, aims to compete, the rosary gift serves as a poignant reminder of Francis’ enduring influence.

In 2013, the Argentine national team players gave Pope Francis a shirt from each team with his name on it. The pontiff received a silver vase from the Argentines and an olive tree from the Italians, as well as a signed football.

World mourns Pope Francis

Fans have taken to social media to share images of the jersey and rosary, as they celebrate the bond between these icons.

@IsludaM41874 wrote on X:

"Rip Pope Francis. He was a Lionel Messi fan."

@annaandy40 said:

No more pain and suffering. Rest in peace dear Pope Francis, I was hoping to see you proclaim Blessed Carlo Acutis a saint next Sunday April 27 but it wasn’t to be."

@TKbytesback added:

A true saint. And what incredible leadership and service right to the end. Pope Francis is a man more to be prayed to than for .. rest in peace your burden is lifted."

@GrantSmithEllis posited:

"This news makes the Holy Father's final acts of service and love yesterday all the more remarkable.

"An honourable, humble servant of his God, his Church and its people."

@michal_sloma added:

"This is one of the saddest moments. Peace Brother. You will be remembered by the whole world as a good man and a great "boss" of the Catholic Church.

"You can be for sure certainly somebody to follow in life.

"You have shown that you can do something differently and follow the trail of a difficult path, a good trail despite the fact that times are turbulent. Peace to your soul."

Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday. Photo: Franco Origlia.

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis' final appearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Pope made an appearance at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, on Easter Sunday and greeted thousands of worshippers.

Although he appeared frail and was in a wheelchair, his presence was a moment of celebration for the gathered crowd.

