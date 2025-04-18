Alex Iwobi has released a new single, "Hop Out", featuring Odumodublvck and UK rapper Ramz

The Super Eagles midfielder continued his musical journey under the moniker "17" after debuting in 2023

Odumodublvck has previously defended Iwobi from online backlash

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has taken a bold step into the music scene again, teaming up with controversial Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and British artist Ramz to release a new single titled "Hop Out".

The track, released under Iwobi’s music alias “17”, a nod to his Fulham jersey number, dropped on Thursday and is already generating buzz across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Alex Iwobi hops to play a match. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

According to The SUN, this is not Iwobi’s first foray into music because the midfielder made history as the first Premier League player to drop an EP in 2024.

The EP included the socially conscious single "Don't Shoot" alongside Don-EE (Medy Elito) and Lille forward and former Arsenal teammate Chuba Akpom.

With "Hop Out", Iwobi aims to showcase his versatility beyond the pitch, blending Afro-rap and UK street sounds to reach both his football and music fans.

A star-studded collaboration

The track features Odumodublvck, known for his gritty lyrics and unapologetic social commentary, and Ramz, a UK chart-topping artist.

Together, the trio form an unexpected but electric mix of football and street culture, creating a vibe that is both raw and energetic.

Their new single blends Afrobeat rhythm with drill-inspired rap bars, offering a high-energy anthem likely to resonate with youth audiences in Lagos, London, and beyond.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of athletes exploring music, using their platforms to tap into other creative outlets.

Music with a message

Iwobi’s entry into music hasn’t been just about entertainment.

The Nigerian midfielder’s 2023 track "Don't Shoot" carried a strong message against youth violence and street crime.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck sings on stage to excited fans. Photo by Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

This socially aware approach continues in "Hop Out", with subtle nods to perseverance and overcoming public backlash, themes Iwobi is all too familiar with.

Following Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final loss to Ivory Coast, Iwobi came under fire from critics, PM News reported.

In response, Odumodublvck publicly defended him, praised his tournament performance, and urged fans to show respect and support.

Their musical collaboration seems to be both a statement of resilience and a celebration of Nigerian unity and creativity.

Alex Iwobi’s move into music reflects the changing face of modern footballers, multifaceted individuals who leverage their fame to influence culture in new ways.

With "Hop Out", the midfielder is not just making music; he is making a statement about identity, passion, and standing tall amid criticism.

Iwobi sets remarkable Premier League record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iwobi delivered a performance to remember as Fulham edged Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Craven Cottage, dealing a serious blow to the Reds' title hopes.

Beyond the upset, the Super Eagles midfielder carved his name into the Premier League history books with a record-breaking display.

With his goal and assist, Iwobi reached a remarkable personal milestone as he became the first Nigerian player in Premier League history to register 30+ goals and 30+ assists, a unique combination that underscores his longevity and creativity in England’s top flight.

Source: Legit.ng