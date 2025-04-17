Nigeria rapper Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington, has issued a warning ahead of his bout against Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, coming up on April 18

Portable, recently released on bail following the withdrawal of the petition against him by Saheed Osupa is not backing out from the bout

The street-pop sensation is currently the champion of celebrity boxing following his famous win against Nollywood star Charles Okocha in December 2023

Ahead of the highly anticipated celebrity boxing match, rapper Speed Darlington has his eyes firmly set on the championship title.

The event, tagged “Chaos in the Ring: Battle for Glory,” is set to take place on April 18 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The bout has stirred excitement across social media, especially after both fighters were seen exchanging heated words during the official weigh-in ceremony.

Darlington vows to punish Portable

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has vowed to defeat Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, in their celebrity boxing match tomorrow.

According to FightGistMedia, Speed Darlington asserted that Portable is not in his league, boldly declaring that the championship belt rightfully belongs to him.

He further warned that if the Zazu crooner dares to show up, he’ll receive the beating of his career. He said:

"I go carry your belt go house

"I go trowey you.

"Who you want beat?

"You no fit do anything.

"Just show up tomorrow and I will finish you.

Meanwhile, Portable has been granted bail following an allegation of criminal intimidation, defamation and threat to life against Saheed Osupa on April 15 per Daily Post.

Fans compare Portable to Real Madrid

Boxing enthusiasts have drawn comparisons between Portable's swagger and Real Madrid, referencing their recent quarterfinal loss to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

One X user remarked that Speed Darlington carries the calmness and composure of Arsenal, while Portable appears overconfident, much like Real Madrid before their defeat.

Another user pointed out that both fighters share something else in common: they've each had a run-in with the law and visited detention at different times.

@sisumegistus said:

"Sometimes we take distractions like this for granted. But the truth is that it helps us balance reality.

"Can't wait for this fight! Epic!!! 😂

@kulibud wrote:

"Akpi go beat nonsense kumut for him body.

@clementkiz added:

"Two fresh ex convicts, this one go tough 😂💔

@Jerolagu posited:

"Speed go peat portable tomorrow walai 😂

@MJA_Gunners said:

"Portable with shenanigans of Madrid and Akpi with the calmness of Arsenal.

@hanthroh wrote:

"If Akpi did not win the match tomorrow, it means Deji Adeyanju will cease to be his lawyer.

NBF issues warning on Portable v Speed Darlington bout

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Boxing Federation issued a health warning to the organisers of the celebrity boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi.

Interim president of the regulation body Azania Omo-Agege, urged those planning the event to prioritise safety ahead of the encounter.

The deep-seated rivalry between Portable and Speed Darlington intensified after 'Akpi' allegedly proposed ₦500,000 for the 'Zazuu' crooner to perform at his event, an amount Portable deemed offensive.

