Controversial Nigerian singer, Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has found himself behind bars at the Oke Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This comes after the popular "Zazuu Zeh" hitmaker was arraigned on defamation charges filed by veteran Fuji icon, Akorede Saheed, also known as Saheed Osupa.

Portable arraigned in court on Monday and remanded in prison for a defamation charge filed by Fuji singer Saheed Osupa. Photo credit Africa Music Library

The Upper Area Court granted Portable bail set at ₦1 million, alongside strict conditions, according to The Punch.

These include two sureties: one must be the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must own property within a Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Ilorin and provide a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

As of now, Portable remains in custody, unable to fulfill these terms.

Boxing match with Speed Darlington in doubt

Portable’s detention casts a heavy shadow over the highly anticipated celebrity boxing bout with fellow eccentric entertainer, Speed Darlington.

Portable being taken to prison in Kwara State after failing to meet bail conditions. Photo credit: @Instablog9ja

The match, scheduled for April 18 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, has been dubbed “Chaos in the Ring: Battle for Glory.”

This bout has been generating buzz on social media following a series of heated exchanges between the two controversial artists, as reported by Premium Times.

Tensions escalated when Speed Darlington claimed to have offered Portable ₦500,000 to perform at his event, which Portable rejected, calling the offer an insult and declaring he charges ₦20 million per show.

The Zazuu crooner went further to accuse Darlington of clout chasing and insisted they were never friends.

Speed Darlington trains, fans left in limbo

Despite the legal drama, Speed Darlington has continued preparations for the event, sharing training videos from a boxing gym and promising to give fans a show.

However, with Portable currently behind bars and no certainty of meeting bail conditions anytime soon, the fate of the fight now hangs in the balance.

Fans who were eager to watch the clash of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers are now left wondering if the fight will be postponed or cancelled altogether.

Organisers are yet to release an official statement, but all eyes remain on the court proceedings and whether Portable will secure his release in time for the April showdown.

Portable arrested again in Abeokuta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Okunola Saheed, aka Saheed Osupa, has taken action against Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, a few weeks after the Street Pop star blasted him in a viral video.

The latest update from operatives of the Kwara state police command confirmed that Portable Zazu has been arrested following a petition filed by Osupa.

In a statement, the command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said Osupa, in his petition, accused Portable of several serious offences, including criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, as well as the use of abusive and offensive language.

