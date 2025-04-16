Gabonese international footballer Aaron Boupendza has sadly passed away at the age of 28 in China

The former Turkish Super League top scorer reportedly fell to his death from the 11th floor of a building

Boupendza had a nomadic career and played for clubs in many countries, including France and Portugal

Gabonese footballer Aaron Boupendza has sadly passed away at the age of 28 in China, a few months after moving to the country from Romanian club Rapid Bucuresti.

Boupendza joined Zhejiang FC in January, the 12th professional club of his career and has scored four goals in six games until his untimely death earlier today.

Aaron Boupendza training with Chinese club Zhejiang FC before his death. Photo by China News Service.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, he fell to his death from the 11th floor of a building in China, it is yet unclear whether it was an accident or not.

Gabonese FA pays tribute to Boupendza

The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) has paid tribute to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations striker, Boupendza, via a social media statement.

“The Gabonese international has just passed away following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China where he played for Zhejiang FC,” the statement reads.

“At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the AFCON in Cameroon. Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief stint in Romania.

“FEGAFOOT and the greater Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his biological family during this difficult time.”

Aaron Boupendza: represented Gabon at AFCON 2021 in Cameroon. Photo by Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Boupendza played for 12 clubs across several countries in his career, including France, Portugal, Turkey, the United States of America and Saudi Arabia, amongst others.

He won the Turkish Super Eagles golden boot in the 2020/21 season after scoring 22 goals in 24 games for Hatayspor, the third African to win the award after Morocco’s Aatif Chahechouhe and Senegal's Mbaye Diang.

Clubs pay tribute to Boupendza

Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati and Turkish Super League side Hatayspor have led others in paying tribute.

“We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China,” Cincinnati's statement reads.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him."

The club where he had the most successful individual spell of his career, Hatayspor, also paid condolences to the only player in their club history to win the Golden Boot.

"We have learned with deep sorrow the passing of Aaron Boupendza, who played for Hatayspor in the 2020/21 season and was the top scorer. We extend our condolences and offer patience to his family and loved ones, the Zhejiang FC team and our community. Rest in peace king👑,” their statement reads.

Chinese footballer dies at 19

Legit.ng reported that a Chinese football youngster died a few hours before his 19th birthday after spending months in a coma since suffering a head injury during a match in Spain.

Guo Jiaxuan was part of a global youth soccer programme initiative by Bayern Munich. He played for Beijing Guoan youth team until his death last month.

