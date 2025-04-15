The Super Eagles of Nigeria risk missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup with four games left in the qualifier

Nigeria have seven points from the opening six games after the disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo

Former captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has issued a strong warning to the top players to try and avoid missing out

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has issued a stern warning to top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman as Nigeria risk missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Okocha was heavily involved in one of the last times Nigeria missed the World Cup, in the 2006 tournament in Germany and more recently, the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against Angola in the 2006 World Cup qualifier. Photo by Ben Radford.

He admitted that despite playing at three World Cups, missing out on the 2006 edition still haunts him, and now a generation faces the possibility of never playing at the tournament at all.

“It is a dream for every player to play in the World Cup,” he told Soccernet. “Personally, not qualifying for the 2006 World Cup still haunts me. I still feel bad whenever I remember it because it could have been my fourth.”

Nigerians are displeased at the current standing of the team in the qualifying series, but Okocha warned that the disappointment weighs heavily on the players, as it is both their job and their dream..

“They will be very disappointed if they don’t make it,” he added. “People don’t realize sometimes that players are the ones that feel it the most—because it is their job, their dream.”

Super Eagles' WCQ run

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were drawn in Group C of the CAF qualifying series alongside South Africa, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Nigeria have played six games in the series managed by three different managers, Jose Peseiro, Finidi George and current head coach Finidi George.

Peseiro oversaw draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho in the November 2023 international break. Finidi drew South Africa but lost to Benin Republic in June 2024.

In his first two games in charge of the team, Chelle beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali before playing a disappointing draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen risk not playing at a World Cup tournament if Nigeria miss out on the 2026 edition. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Seven points from six games has left Nigeria fourth in the group, six points behind group leaders South Africa, who have 13 points, while Benin Republic and Rwanda have eight points each.

How Nigeria could still qualify

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Super Eagles’ chance of automatic qualification relies on the fact that FIFA could hit South Africa with a three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

If this happens, Bafana Bafana will drop to 10 points, three above Nigeria and with both teams set to meet in September, the Eagles must win their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying.

Chelle shares plan for Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle shared plans for Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifier returning during the September international break.

The head coach admitted that the focus is on the first game against Rwanda before thinking about South Africa, two games that could decide the Eagles' fate totally.

