Bayern Munich have announced the passing of their former youth player who died in his native country China

Guo Jiaxuan was in a coma for over a month after an accident during a training match for his club in Spain

He failed to recover from the coma and died a few hours before what would have been his 19th birthday

Chinese football has been thrown into mourning after the death of a teenage player who was in a coma after an accident during a training match in Spain last month.

Guo Jiaxuan was formerly associated with Bayern Munich as part of their World Squad project, an initiative by the German Bundesliga giants which gives talented players from all over the world the chance to showcase themselves for professional football.

He was part of China’s U17 squad in 2023 and is one of the brightest Chinese youth players and has unfortunately lost his life untimely.

Chinese club announce teen’s death

Chinese club Beijing Guoan have announced the unfortunate demise of their youth player Guo Jiaxuan, who passed away hours before his 19th birthday after failing to recover from a coma.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that Guo Jiaqi, a Beijing Guoan Youth Training player, passed away unfortunately on the night of March 19, 2025,” the club wrote on Instagram.

“We have lost a kid who loves football, may Jia Yu rest in peace! Thank you to all sectors of the community for their care and help since Guo Jiaqi was injured. The club will continue to do its best to properly handle the aftermath and provide all necessary help and support to Guo Jiaqi's family.”

According to France 24, he fell into a coma last month after a head injury during a training match between Beijing U-20 team and Spanish side RC Alcobendas in Madrid.

He was reportedly declared "brain dead" by a local hospital in Madrid before he was transferred to China, where he was under intensive care at Beijing Tiantan Hospital.

Bayern Munich also released a statement confirming that their former World Squad player passed on in his native China due to the effects of a serious head injury.

“FC Bayern is mourning the passing of Guo Jiaxuan, the former World Squad player who has died at the age of 18 in his native China… The club's thoughts are with his family and friends,” the statement reads.

His family have accused the Beijing FA of withholding information and is requesting for further details surrounding his injury and his treatment, while the Beijing FA confirmed it has acquired the video and is analysing it as part of further investigations.

