Barcelona progressed to the UEFA Champions League semi-final despite losing 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy scored a brilliant hat trick, and the German team had a fourth goal disallowed for an offside

Barca manager Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts after a disappointing performance from his team

Hansi Flick was not a happy man despite Barcelona progressing to the UEFA Champions League semi-final despite losing 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

Barcelona came into the tie with a four-goal advantage from their win in Spain, but the night nearly turned catastrophic after a disappointing performance.

Serhou Guirassy was named the man of the match after scoring a hat trick against Barcelona. Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy scored a hat trick, the first goal of which came from the penalty spot, and Julian Brandt nearly added a fourth but was ruled offside.

As spotted by Touchline X, Flick was spotted visibly displeased on the timeline just before halftime and expressed his dissatisfaction at the post-match conference.

Flick reacts to Barcelona's loss

The German turned up at the post-match conference in his usual ‘no-nonsense’ look and admitted that the performance was far from being their best match.

“This was not our best match,” he said, as quoted by Managing Barca. “The opponent was very good, the atmosphere was tremendous. It's not easy to play games like this, but we've qualified”

Jules Kounde, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo all agree with their manager that they put up a disappointing performance.

Barcelona are through to the semi-final for the first time since 2019, and the German manager admitted it is fantastic for the club to reach that level again.

“The Champions League is the best competition in the world. Reaching the semi-finals is fantastic for the club,” he said.

Their semifinal opponent will be decided tomorrow after the encounter between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, with the Italians having the advantage after winning 2-1 at the Allianz Arena.

“I don't have a preference for Bayern - Inter. I'll watch the match at home, and I'll enjoy the show,” he said.

Hansi Flick looks on during Barcelona's 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Marcel Bonte/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona lose their first match of 2025, and Wojciech Szczęsny loses his unbeaten start to life at the club after avoiding defeat in his first 21 games since coming out of retirement to sign for the club.

Borussia Dortmund display class

German club Borussia Dortmund showed class by congratulating Barcelona for progressing to the next round and applauding an impressive match between them.

Up next for Barcelona are two home games against Celta Vigo and Mallorca before the Copa del Rey final against eternal rivals Real Madrid on April 26.

Barcelona eye Super Eagles star

Legit.ng reported that Barcelona have Victor Osimhen on their radar as a potential replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski, with the Super Eagles star’s future expected to be resolved this summer.

The Spanish giants joined other top European clubs for Osimhen, and according to a report in the Spanish media, he prefers to join Barcelona or Juventus.

