Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is gaining ground in the race to secure Nigeria-eligible talent, with an English player now awaiting his call-up ahead of the international friendlies in May

The Malian tactician, backed by the Nigeria Football Federation, has been on a scouting tour across Europe, attending several matches across different leagues to assess potential additions to the national team

Chelle managed his first two games in charge of the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and Zimbabwe during the March international break

A Nigeria-eligible Bundesliga talent is reportedly eager to meet with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to discuss the possibility of representing Nigeria.

The Malian tactician has been actively engaging with several dual nationals, many of whom have been overlooked by their birth nations or are considering a switch due to their strong ties to Nigeria.

Before Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers last March, Chelle held meetings with key Super Eagles players who could help persuade dual-national stars in England and France to commit to Nigeria.

Former England international Dapo Afolayan has reportedly committed his future to the Super Eagles while awaiting a call-up from coach Eric Chelle.

St. Pauli player seeks meeting Chelle

St. Pauli winger Dapo Afolayan has reportedly committed his future to the Super Eagles while awaiting an official invite from coach Eric Chelle.

According to AllNigeria, the 27-year-old debuted for the England C team, which comprises non-league players coming off the bench to replace Fejiri Okenabirhie in a friendly against Slovakia U23s.

The winger has made 28 appearances, scoring 3 goals for St. Pauli this season per Transfermarkt.

Former Three Lions winger Afolayan joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of nine, turning down offers from Arsenal.

He made a significant impact at Bolton Wanderers, finishing the 2021/22 season as the club’s top scorer with 14 goals and earning the Player of the Year award per Wanderers.

In 2023, Afolayan moved to the German side St. Pauli, where he played a key role in helping the club secure promotion to the Bundesliga for the 2024/25 season per BBC.

St. Pauli, nicknamed the League Buccaneers, currently sit 15th in the standings with 22 points from 29 matches.

Former Bolton Wanderers star Dapo Afolayan has pledged his future to the Super Eagles ahead of England.

Adetula speaks on growing list of Nigeria-eligible

Veteran Nigerian journalist Phemmy Adetula has expressed excitement over the growing number of Nigeria-eligible players showing interest in representing the Super Eagles.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adetula noted that the influx of talent will boost competition within the national team.

He also praised the impact of head coach Eric Chelle, stating that the European-based players are showing increased confidence in his leadership. He said:

"For a very long time, foreign-based players haven’t shown interest in playing for the Super Eagles. In the past, it was the Nigeria Football Federation chasing after these players—but now, it’s the players who are eager to represent the country.

"I believe this development will benefit the team because every player knows there’s competition for their position. That kind of pressure will push them to give their best.

"Eric Chelle has brought a different vibe to the Super Eagles, and now, everyone born outside the country wants to be part of the team."

Chelle breaks silence on Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle denied rumours he used a connection to land the Super Eagles job in January.

Chelle, who replaced Augustine Eguavoen after the latter’s interim role during Nigeria’s successful 2025 AFCON qualification campaign, stated that his recruitment was based purely on merit.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician claims he went through the full NFF application and interview process for the role.

