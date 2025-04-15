Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has rejoined Al-Kholood after the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last March

The defender was spotted with his entire family after the training ground, with his son wearing the iconic Brazil No. 10 jersey worn by Rivaldo and Ronaldinho

The former Watford defender captained the Super Eagles in their matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

William Troost-Ekong has been spotted training with his family in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League club from the Greek club PAOK and has enjoyed quality playing time.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist defender returned from injury to play for the Super Eagles during their World Cup qualifiers last March.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has resumed training alongside his family, with his son wearing Brazil no- 10 jersey.

Troost-Ekong trains with his son

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has returned to training at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium, home of Al-Kholood FC, accompanied by his eldest son, Oscar.

According to a post on Instagram, the former Nigeria U23 captain was warmly welcomed by his teammates, who were excited to see him back after last month’s international break.

Oscar caught attention during the session by wearing Brazil’s iconic No.10 jersey, famously worn by legends such as Pele, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, and Neymar.

Troost-Ekong, a former Netherlands U19 international, was seen lacing his son's boots and wearing gloves to shield him from the cold. He was also joined by his daughter, Zara, and his third child.

After the session, Al-Kholood players shared a heartwarming moment as they celebrated alongside Oscar on the training ground.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and his first child, Oscar were part of the training session with Al-Kholood. Photo by: wtroostekong/IG.

Ekong dedicates goal to Oscar

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong dedicated his decisive goal against South Africa at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to his son, Oscar.

According to Brila, the former Watford star helped Nigeria secure a place in the semifinals after Bongani Zungu had leveled the score following Samuel Chukwueze’s first-half opener.

Oscar, Troost-Ekong’s son, was born on July 24, 2018.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr praised the moment, saying:

“I am happy for Troost-Ekong. He dedicated his goal to his son Oscar, and we are all happy for him.”

Troost-Ekong shares pain after Zimbabwe’s draw

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has spoken out following Nigeria’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe on March 25.

According to DailyPost, the former Watford defender lost focus in the build-up to Zimbabwe’s equaliser and did not appear for the post-match press conference, with no official explanation provided.

South Africa lead the group with 13 points and inch closer to qualification, six ahead of Nigeria. Lesotho on five points, Zimbabwe on four are fifth and sixth in the group per TnTSports.

Troost-Ekong flaunts family

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stand-in Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has gotten his social media followers buzzing after he shared the latest family photo on Instagram.

Ekong, who has been impressive for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Kholood this season, flaunted his lovely wife and kids to the delight of his fans.

He is having a sensational campaign in the Middle East after scoring two goals in 25 matches.

