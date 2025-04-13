The Nigeria Football Federation is actively working to strengthen the national team with foreign-born talents

Four England-eligible players have pledged their international future to Nigeria over their country of birth

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri remains one of the few players undecided as Nigeria continues its recruitment push

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is steadily winning its recruitment battle against the English FA, with four promising stars recently choosing to represent Nigeria internationally.

As the NFF continues to pursue foreign-born talents to bolster its national squads, eyes are now on Arsenal’s highly-rated youngster Ethan Nwaneri, whose decision is still pending.

The NFF are pushing to convince Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri to commit his international allegiance to Nigeria over his country of birth, England. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

In the past, stars like Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Troost-Ekong have already shown what’s possible when foreign-born players choose Nigeria.

Lookman, who was recently crowned as CAF Men's Player of the Year for 2024, has been one of the success stories so far, BBC reports.

The current bunch of players have excelled internationally with the Super Eagles and have established themselves as top figures in the national team.

With more talents turning their allegiance to the Super Eagles, the future looks bright and Legit.ng takes a look at four stars who have chosen Nigeria over England recently.

4 players who recently chose Nigeria

1. Brandon Harriman-Annous (Arsenal)

A technically gifted right-back from Arsenal’s Hale End academy, Brandon Harriman-Annous is one of two brothers who recently committed to Nigeria.

Known for his overlapping runs and tactical awareness, Brandon, who now plays for Hull Under-21s, has drawn attention in youth competitions and now looks set to make his mark with the Flying Eagles or Super Eagles in the near future.

2. Andre Harriman-Annous (Arsenal)

Andre, the older of the Harriman-Annous brothers, is a versatile midfielder with a strong engine and a good eye for a pass.

Like his younger brother, Andre has pledged his international future to Nigeria despite being eligible to play for England.

The NFF’s ability to secure both siblings highlights the federation’s strategic focus on building a new generation of homegrown-but-overseas-developed talents.

3. Tim Iroegbunam (Everton)

Formerly at Aston Villa and now on the books at Everton, Tim Iroegbunam is a combative defensive midfielder with Premier League experience under his belt.

The 20-year-old was once involved in England’s youth setup but has now opted to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

His inclusion adds much-needed steel and composure to the midfield options available to the Super Eagles.

4. Femi Seriki (Sheffield United)

Femi Seriki is a highly-rated defender currently plying his trade with Sheffield United.

Fast and aggressive, Seriki brings versatility to the backline, capable of operating both as a full-back and a winger.

His decision to represent Nigeria is seen as a boost for the future of the team’s defense line.

Nigeria’s eye still on Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri will follow in the footsteps of Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman if he decides to represent the Super Eagles. Photo by MB Media

Despite these wins, the NFF is not done. The federation continues to court Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri, who made his Premier League debut at just 15.

Now 18, Nwaneri remains undecided about his international future, with England and Nigeria both in hot pursuit.

