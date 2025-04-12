Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has expressed concern over Victor Osimhen’s next club move

Top European clubs, including Juventus and Manchester United, are preparing transfer bids for the Galatasaray player

The former Lille player remains one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe as he enjoying a great season in the Super Lig

Mikel Obi has strongly advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen against making a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Osimhen has transformed the fortunes of Napoli since joining the club, helping them win the Serie A title last season.

The 26-year-old is currently Nigeria's second-highest goalscorer of all time, behind the late Rashidi Yekini.

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi advised Victor Osimhen to shun any move to the Saudi Pro League with his current form. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Obi warns Osimhen

AFCON winner Mikel Obi has given his honest take on Victor Osimhen’s move during the summer transfer.

According to Punch, the former Super Eagles captain warned Osimhen from considering a shocking transfer move to Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old advised the former CAF Player of the Year to accept a move to Stamford Bridge and spend few seasons before going to any club of his choice. He said Obi One Podcast:

“I hope Victor Osimhen doesn’t go Saudi Arabia.

“That was my fight and conversation with him in the summer. I warned Osimhen not to consider the move as it would affect him.

“Saudi Arabia is not going anywhere and will be there; they don’t have the FIFA World Cup until 2034, and they will still be spending. I have informed him to come to Chelsea for three or four seasons.

“And he listened, but how long are you going to continue to say no to such huge, huge money? At some point, your head gets turned.

“You have family members talking to you, parents talking to you; it’s generational money. You can’t keep putting it off; at some point, your head is going to get turned.”

UEFA Champions League winner Mikel Obi has appealed to Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea during the summer transfer. Photo by: Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's statistics with Galatasaray

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has scored 29 goals in 31 matches for Galatasaray this season, emerging as the club’s top scorer.

The prolific striker has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen, a former Lille marksman, knocked Fenerbahçe out of the Turkish Cup with a brilliant brace, per Brila.

Galatasaray are eager to retain the striker when his loan deal expires at the end of the season despite offers from top clubs in Europe.

