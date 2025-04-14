A Super Eagles player has expressed his love for his fiancée after winning the Super League title in Greece

Olympiacos secured the championship with 18 wins, six draws, and just two losses in 26 games, finishing with a total of 60 points

Under the guidance of Spanish coach José Luis Mendilibar, the Red-Whites clinched their 48th league title

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi is basking in the joy of winning the Greek League title, celebrating the achievement alongside his fiancée.

The left-back joined Olympiacos from Boavista Porto, where he scored three goals in 42 appearances between 2023 and 2025.

Olympiacos clinched the title with a 1-0 victory over AEK Athens on Sunday night.

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi expressed care and affection to his lover following his team's victory against AEK Athens. Photo by: Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images.

Onyemaechi wins first title

Bruno Onyemaechi has claimed his first major title with Olympiacos, lifting the Greek Super League trophy under the guidance of Spanish coach José Luis Mendilibar.

According to Daily Post, the 2023 AFCON silver medallist celebrated the victory with his fiancée on the pitch.

The 26-year-old played a role in Olympiacos’ 1-0 win over AEK Athens on Sunday night, with the decisive goal coming from Moroccan international Ayoub El Kaabi in the 10th minute.

Onyemaechi, who joined Olympiacos in January from the Portuguese side Boavista, has made six league appearances since his arrival.

Olympiacos still have three league games remaining but has already secured the title.

With the league triumph in hand, Olympiacos now aims for a domestic double as they prepare to face OFI Crete in the Greek Cup final on May 17 per Reddit.

The victory also adds to Mendilibar’s growing legacy, having led the club to its first-ever European title by defeating Fiorentina 1-0 in the 2023–24 UEFA Europa Conference League, per Tribuna.

Fans have advised Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi to emulate Achraf Hakimi by placing his assets in his mother's name. Photo by: Diogo Cardoso.

Mixed reactions trail Onyemaechi’s celebration with Fiancée

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi has sparked mixed reactions from fans after celebrating his first Greek League title with his fiancée on the pitch.

While many congratulated the Olympiacos star on the milestone, some fans took to social media with differing opinions. One advised Onyemaechi to emulate Algerian international Achraf Hakimi by putting his assets in his mother's name.

Another fan, however, pushed back against criticism, questioning why Onyemaechi shouldn't be seen with a foreign partner.

Nonyelum John said:

"As he's celebrating with his spouse make he no go forget to fear Women oooo.

"Make Una help me tell to follow Hakimi footsteps ooo.

Ekemini Monday

"Someone please advice him to study The Hakimi law.

Ime Udoinwang said:

"He's working for the white women.

Røcky Ïffy asked:

"Must it be a white woman?

Victor Eke replied:

"Røcky Ïffy must it be black women? Show us where its written that it must be black women?

Onyemaechi sends message to Chelsea owners

