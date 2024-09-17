Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Bruno Onyemaechi, opened his goalscoring account for the new season

The Boavista defender scored with a left-foot strike to hand his Portuguese side a draw against Estrela da Amadora

The versatile defender has taken to social media to send a message to Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly, following his goal

Bruno Onyemaechi lit up the scenes in Liga Portugal when he opened the scoring in Boavista’s draw against Estrela da Amadora.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, who has been in amazing form since the start of the new season, found the back of the net from inside the 18-yard box following a throw-in in the 23rd minute of the round-five league fixture.

Bruno Onyemaechi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between CF Estrela da Amadora and Boavista FC at Estadio Jose Gomes on September 16, 2024. Image: Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

Boavista doubled their lead in added time of the first half when midfielder Ilija Vukotic converted another close-range finish.

However, things did not conclude as planned for Cristiano Bacci’s side, as goals from former Manchester United star, Luis Nani, and Joao Rodrigues ensured the spoils were shared on the night.

Nonetheless, in the aftermath of the fixture, the Nigerian defender took to social media to send a subtle message to Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly.

Super Eagles star sends message to Boehly

In the aftermath of the fixture, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finalist took to social media to express his excitement about scoring his first goal of the season.

The 25-year-old wrote on his X handle while subtly urging Chelsea’s co-owner to consider a transfer for him:

“Scored my first goal of the season today, make una help me tag Todd Boehly abeg I wan see something.”

Unfortunately for Onyemaechi, the goal was not enough to secure Boavista a win in the fixture. Coach Bacci’s side will be on the lookout for their maiden season victory in their next clash against Benfica.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the goal by the Super Eagles defender was his first of the 2022/23 football season.

Boniface leaves defender crawling

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface, left defenders reeling with his brilliant display of skills in Bayer Leverkusen’s clash against TSG Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old danced past both Alexander Prass and Pavel Kaderabek before completing his brace in his side’s victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng