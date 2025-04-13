Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana ahead of today’s Premier League clash against Newcastle

The Cameroonian made two costly errors in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League match against Lyon, which cost the Red Devils a potential victory

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic also criticized Onana for underestimating the French side ahead of the encounter

Ruben Amorim has taken decisive action by dropping under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana from the squad for the clash against Newcastle.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper made two costly errors that led to goals in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

United fell behind in the 25th minute after Onana misjudged a wide free kick delivered by Thiago Almada.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was dropped from the squad for Sunday’s match against Newcastle United. Photo by: Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Amorin sidelines Onana

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim left goalkeeper Andre Onana out of the squad for their trip to Tyneside to face Newcastle United.

According to Daily Mail, the Portuguese tactician opted to give the Cameroonian a rest following intense backlash from fans. Onana was replaced by Turkish international Altay Bayındır, who is set to make his Premier League debut.

Despite the criticism, Amorim expressed confidence in the 29-year-old and is expected to recall him for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals at Old Trafford, according to ManchesterEveningNews.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper surrendered the visitors' lead before the final whistle as he spilled Georges Mikautadze's shot, and Rayan Cherki tapped in on the rebound.

Meanwhile, Onana’s wife, Melanie Kamayou, was recently robbed in Alderley Edge.

She was targeted by a thief who stole her £62,000 Hermès bag and Rolex watch as she got out of her car to meet a friend for dinner. She now requires 24-hour protection following the incident.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim chose not to register goalkeeper André Onana for their match against Newcastle on Sunday. Photo by: Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Howe to miss Manchester United tie

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe will miss their home match against Manchester United on Sunday.

According to ESPN, the Englishman was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening, and his recovery timeline remains uncertain.

In an official club statement, Newcastle confirmed that Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will take charge of the team in Howe’s absence. The statement read:

"Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.

"He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care."

‘Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.

Newcastle United currently sit 7th on the table, while Manchester United occupy 13th place.

Man United identifies Onana's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper following a season of inconsistent performances from Andre Onana.

The Old Trafford club has set its sights on Espanyol’s 23-year-old shot-stopper Joan Garcia, who has been in fine form in La Liga in recent seasons.

Onana’s reign at Manchester United has been far from smooth as the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived from Inter Milan with high expectations, has struggled with costly mistakes.

